After A Wild Start, We Ease Into A Settled Weekend

Thursday, 17 September 2020, 12:24 pm
Press Release: MetService

 

MetService is forecasting broad areas of severe weather today (Thursday), with some of it lasting into Friday as an active cold front pushes up the country. The front moves over the central North Island around midday Friday and is replaced by a welcome ridge of high pressure and settled weather late Saturday and into Sunday.

MetService meteorologist Andy Best comments, “As the cold front moves up the South Island today, temperatures over the east of the South Island rise to between 20 and 23 degrees from Kaikōura to Oamaru due to the strong northwest winds. But there is a sting in the front’s tail, as the southerly change brings much cooler conditions, with Oamaru dropping to around 7 degrees by 7pm tonight, and light frosts are forecast for early Friday morning in many South Island places.”

“The North Island also sees the effects of the gusty northwesterlies, with Napier rising to around 22C this afternoon. The nor'westers keep much of the North Island relatively warm tonight, with places such as Hamilton and Taupō around 6 degrees above average for this time of year. However, Friday night is looking a lot cooler, as the cold air behind the front sweeps across the North Island.”

On Saturday, the North Island sees only a few showers about western and eastern coasts, while the remainder of the island is fine. Fine too for much of the South Island, apart from a few showers in the west and about the far south. Saturday’s temperatures over the country will be about average for September with high’s in the mid-teens.

Sunday turns on fine weather for all of Aotearoa, as we bid fare well to the cool southerlies and welcome a building ridge of high pressure. Any residual showers about Gisborne and Hawkes Bay will clear during the morning, while just a few continue to affect Fiordland.

The ridge is expected to stay over most of the country on Monday, making for a mainly fine start to the new working week. Western places will see some cloud, with isolated showers developing from Waikato northwards later in the day and rain developing over Fiordland.

Stay ahead of the weather by visiting the MetService Warnings and Watches page (https://www.metservice.com/warnings/home) where we currently have severe weather forecasts for Road Snowfall, Heavy Snow, Strong Wind and Heavy Rain.

 

Understanding our Severe Weather Watches and Warnings

Outlooks are about looking ahead:

  • To provide advanced information on possible future Watches and/or Warnings
  • Issued routinely once or twice a day
  • Recommendation: Plan

Watches are about being alert:

  • When severe weather is possible, but not sufficiently imminent or certain for a warning to be issued
  • Typically issued 1 - 3 days in advance of potential severe weather.
  • During a Watch: Stay alert

Orange Warnings are about taking action:

  • When severe weather is imminent or is occurring
  • Typically issued 1 - 3 days in advance of potential severe weather
  • In the event of an Orange Warning: Take action

Red Warnings are about taking immediate action:

  • When extremely severe weather is imminent or is occurring
  • Issued when an event is expected to be among the worst that we get – it will have significant impact and it is possible that a lot of people will be affected
  • In the event of a Red Warning: Act now!

