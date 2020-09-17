Queen Street, Thames - Waikato
Thursday, 17 September 2020, 12:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are at the scene of a serious crash on Queen
Street, Thames.
Emergency services were alerted to the
car vs pedestrian crash just after midday.
One person
is reported to be critically injured.
The road is
closed and diversions are in place at Richmond Street and
Sealey Street.
Motorists are asked to avoid the
area.
