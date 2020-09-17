Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Seeks Final Feedback On Founders Theatre Site

Thursday, 17 September 2020, 4:11 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

It’s time to decide what should happen on the Founders Theatre site.

Hamilton City Council today (17 September) unanimously approved a four-week community feedback process on three options for the Tristram St site.

Founders Theatre has been closed since March 2016 due to safety concerns over the operation of the stage house fly system and fire and other safety hazard protection.

The building, which opened in 1962, is also earthquake-prone. Past estimates for restoration have ranged from $12M to $20M.

This is the third time the general public have been asked for feedback on the site since it closed.

Sean Murray, the Council’s General Manager Venues, Tourism and Major Events, says it has been an evolving process, with the proposal from Momentum Waikato to lead development of new theatre emerging from the first round of community engagement.

The regional theatre proposal is now a reality, with the new venue due to open in late 2022 on Victoria St. The Council will contribute a total of $25M. The new theatre cost is $77M and construction is due to start in the new year. The theatre will be owned by a trust on behalf of the community.

Mr Murray says the West Town Belt Masterplan, adopted in September 2019, has also provided direction for the Founders Theatre area.

The community feedback process will begin on 5 October and run for four weeks. It will include open days, so people have the opportunity to ask questions about the options.

Hamiltonians will be asked whether the Council should reinstate the site as a basic park or create a community park suitable for events, community activities and informal play. The second option supports the vision of the West Town Belt Masterplan.

The Council is also inviting interested parties to submit a proposal for a third option that keeps the theatre partly or fully intact. Submitters will need to specify how their option will be funded.

The options are based on extensive community and Council discussions and assessments over the past three and a half years.

Under the first two options, the theatre building will be demolished and the Dame Hilda Ross Memorial Fountain will be retained.

Mayor Paula Southgate says the community may have fresh ideas on how the Founders site can be transformed into a vibrant space that reflects Hamilton’s changing profile.

“The area around Founders has an increasing number of apartments and townhouses so this space will be a very important, particularly for inner-city residents.

“We have a chance to do something really interesting here that gives inner-city residents accessible green space, is a drawcard for residents and visitors to connect with our central city and provides a gateway to the West Town Belt. It could be a really wonderful community space,” Mayor Southgate says.

She says it is important any development of the site acknowledged memories of Founders Theatre and the central role it has played in the city’s history.

“People have very, very fond memories of Founders, including me. We now have an opportunity to do something really fabulous with this site that will also create memories for our city going forward.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Tourism’s Endless Sense Of Grievance

Sad that a once in a century pandemic should have come along before the government had a clearly thought out plan for rescuing all the firms and saving all the jobs in the tourism sector. Sad that the government now looks like it was making up the criteria for support as it went along. But guess what? To some extent, they were. Possibly because in the modern era, a pandemic had never before caused international travel to evaporate almost overnight... More>>

 

PREFU: Economy Doing Better Than Forecast

The Pre-election Economic and Fiscal Update released today shows that the near-term economic recovery has been stronger than the Treasury and many economists predicted at the May Budget, as the economy bounced back strongly out of lockdown... More>>

ALSO:


PM Statement: Cabinet COVID-19 Alert Level Review

Takiri mai te ata, ka ao, ka ao, ka awatea, tihei mauriora! Tātou katoa ngā iwi o Aotearoa, tēnā koutou! Tēnā tātou e whakanuia ana i te wiki nei, te wiki o te reo Māori Greeting to you all from Otepoti, Dunedin. This week is the Māori ... More>>

ALSO:

Greens: $297m Fund To Support Sustainable Food And Farming

The Green Party has released its Farming for the Future Plan, including a $297m fund to support farmers and growers to transition to climate-friendly practices. The plan will: · Improve how we look after our land and water, with a levy on the ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ First: Party List

New Zealand First has a proven twenty-seven-year history of bringing balance and common sense to our government. Amid the continued setbacks of COVID-19 restrictions, New Zealand First has once again sustained its profile by selecting a strong team ... More>>

Election: Arriving Travellers In Isolation To Be Able To Vote By Telephone

Up to 5,000 people in managed isolation or quarantine will be able to vote by telephone in the general election and referendums after an amendment to electoral regulations last week. Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright says the Electoral Commission sought ... More>>

National: Investing In Our Children’s Future

A National Government will prioritise lifting achievement for all New Zealand children, no matter their background or ability, National Party Leader Judith Collins and National’s Education spokesperson Nicola Willis say. “Parents just want what’s best for ... More>>

Police: Numerous Arrests Following Investigation Into Historical Offending At Auckland School

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber, Auckland City Police: Police have made six arrests as part of an operation investigating historical offending at Dilworth School. Auckland City Criminal Investigation Branch have been investigating since a complaint ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 