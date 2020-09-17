Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ōtautahi Female Leadership Celebrated

Thursday, 17 September 2020, 5:59 pm
The Christchurch Foundation is thrilled to announce the three award recipients for the Christchurch Women’s Fund – Te Ira Wahine o Ōtautahi for 2020. The annual awards, in their second year, celebrate the city’s proud tradition of female leadership. The awards ceremony is held close to the anniversary of women winning the right to vote on the 19th of September.

Today women and girls in Christchurch continue to be a powerful force for change. Women in 2020 represent a significant percentage of the leaders within the city, including Members of Parliament, Councillors and changemakers in both business and the wider community.

Mayor Hon. Lianne Dalziel is the patron and founding donor to the fund.

“The Christchurch Women’s Fund supports women who are leading change in our city. The calibre of entrants was exceptionally high with all of them focusing on positive outcomes for our city. I hope that the stories of these three changemakers will inspire others, just as they have inspired me,” said Dalziel.

The recipients this year will be presented their $2000 prizemoney by Dalziel. The Hon. Poto Williams, Minister for the Community and Voluntary sector, is speaking at the awards.

The 2020 award winners are:

Ciara Foley from Students Strike for Climate Change:

Ciara works with Students Strike for Climate Change. Ciara and her friends arranged our cities strongly supported Student Strike, earlier this year. Students and supporters from across greater Christchurch marched through the city and congregated in The Square to make their voices heard. Ciara is ensuring that the big social issues facing all of us are front of mind, and she is calling for action.

Erin Manning from Perinatal Wellbeing:

Erin and her team provide community-based peer support for parents of Canterbury who experience a decline in mental wellbeing relating to pregnancy and childbirth. Through meet-ups like coffee groups, playgroups they reach out to those struggling and provide support to teach parents how to manage anxiety, alternatives to self-harm, how to connect with their children and how to get through the tough times. They offer connection and strength and advocacy.

Jo Bailey from Uniting Canterbury Women:

Uniting Canterbury Women is a platform for women from all over Canterbury to connect, share and support each other, while promoting a message of kindness, compassion, and love. Jo was devastated by the 2019 mosque terror attacks and wanted to act. Asking herself how she could inspire and encourage unity amongst women of Ōtautahi, she reached out to her Muslim friend and Uniting Canterbury Women was born.

People wanting to learn more or to contribute to the fund, can do so on the Foundation’s website. Christchurchfoundation.org.nz

