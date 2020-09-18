Brougham Street, Christchurch - Canterbury
Friday, 18 September 2020, 8:41 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a car vs
cyclist crash in Addington, Christchurch last
night.
Emergency services were alerted to the crash on
Brougham Street at around 7:50pm.
The cyclist was
taken to hospital in a critical condition where they later
died.
The investigation into the cause is
ongoing.
