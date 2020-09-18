Update: Queen Street, Thames Crash - Waikato
Friday, 18 September 2020, 8:41 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a car vs
pedestrian crash in Thames on Thursday
afternoon.
Emergency services were alerted to the
crash on Queen Street just after midday.
The male
pedestrian was transported to Waikato Hospital in a critical
condition where he later died.
The investigation into
the cause of the crash is
ongoing.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more