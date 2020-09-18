SkyCity Auckland Community Trust Call For Applications

Applications for the SkyCity Auckland Community Trust are now open and local community groups from the Far North to the Bombay Hills are encouraged to apply for funding before 5th October 2020.

SkyCity Auckland Community Trust is committed to making positive, ongoing change and supporting healthy communities.

This year the trust has taken the bold step to adjust its strategic priorities to maximise social impact with a focus on - “Communities engaged and connected, equals thriving communities.”

Amanda Tolley, General Manager Talent and Organisational Development says SkyCity would love for all organisations that prioritise community wellbeing and community innovation to apply, in particular those who support the development and advancement of our Rangatahi (young people).

“Funding initiatives that offer our young people employability skills and opportunities, strengthen family wellbeing and create pathways for community economic development are where we would like our funding focus to be.”

Guidance notes and the application form are available online at https://www.skycityentertainmentgroup.com/our-commitment/community-trusts/auckland

Applications close at 6pm, Monday 5th October 2020.

