Nominations Slow For Council Ward By-election

With less than one week before nominations close for the Gisborne Ward by-election, candidates are proving slow to put their names forward.

By today (Friday 18 September 2020), only one nomination has been received for the one vacancy.

Candidates have until 12 noon on Wednesday 23 September 2020 to get their nominations in.

To be eligible to stand for election, a candidate must be:

• enrolled as a Parliamentary elector; and

• a New Zealand citizen; and

• nominated by two electors of the Gisborne Ward area.

Nomination papers are available during normal business hours from:

• Gisborne District Council’s Main Office, 15 Fitzherbert Street, Gisborne;

• by accessing www.gdc.govt.nz

• by phoning 0800 922 822

Nominations of candidates must be in the hands of the electoral officer or an electoral official, no later than 12 noon, on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 at Council’s main office, 15 Fitzherbert Street, Gisborne.

If more than one nomination is received by the close of nominations at 12 noon on Wednesday, 23 September 2020, a postal ballot will be held for the electors of the Gisborne Ward. The by-election will conclude at 12 noon on Thursday, 19 November 2020.

Preliminary results will be available that afternoon.

For more information please contact: the Electoral Office, Gisborne District Council, telephone 0800 922 822.

