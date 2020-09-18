Kāpiti Infrastructure Key Focus At Chamber Debate

Delivering world-class infrastructure to Kāpiti was the hot topic of discussion at the Kāpiti Chamber of Commerce’s Business Debate ahead of next month’s General Election.

Held on Wednesday the 16th of September, the 2020 Business debate featured six candidates for both Mana and Ōtaki Electorates. Each answered a series of five questions, ranging from electrification of rail from Waikanae to Ōtaki, to support for Kāpiti Airport and the Expressway to Levin.

Jacinda Thorn, Chair of the Kāpiti Chamber of Commerce says the capacity crowd was informed and engaged with the candidates.

“The 2020 General Election is so different to other campaigns, due to Covid-19 restrictions. We were pleased to see so many people come along to hear how candidates for both electorates in Kāpiti would work for and represent our community,” says Jacinda Thorn.

Candidates included Bernard Long – Green, Terisa Ngobi – Labour, Tim Costley – National and Wayne Grattan – ACT for Ōtaki, and Barbara Edmonds – Labour and Jo Hayes – National for Mana.

All Candidates support the Expressway between Ōtaki, and Levin, but only Tim Costley, National Candidate for Ōtaki, and Wayne Grattan, ACT candidate for Ōtaki, are committed to getting it underway before the current start date of 2025.

“The last piece of the Expressway puzzle is crucial for the region. As Tim Costley pointed out, it’s incredibly difficult to get through Ōtaki, during the weekend. The new Government needs to place this road of significance at the top of its priority list. We hope all candidates on the panel understood the urgency for completing the Expressway,” says Jacinda Thorn.

All candidates also answered how they will vote on the two referendum topics: The Cannabis Legalisation and Control referendum and the End of Life Choice referendum, providing an insight into the personal histories of each person.

“I want to thank all of the candidates who were willing to answer these questions openly and transparently – drawing on personal experiences. As well as letting the community know their views on the topic, they also provided insight into both contentious issues,” says Jacinda Thorn.

Next week the Kāpiti Chamber of Commerce will also publish answers to the following question, from all local candidates who wish to contribute:

What is your single most important idea for business stimulation in Kāpiti while the region responds to Covid, and other emerging adverse impacts like climate change?

