Incident At Train Station - Kingsland
Friday, 18 September 2020, 3:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to an incident at Kingsland Train
Station where a person has been struck by a
train.
Police and emergency services were called to
the station on New North Road about 3.15pm today.
A
person has been taken to hospital in a critical
condition.
Train services are currently suspended in
the area while Police remain at the
scene.
