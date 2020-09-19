Arrests Made In Relation To Search For Katrina Epiha

Counties Manukau Police are continuing their enquiries into the whereabouts of Katrina Epiha, who escaped from Corrections custody on Friday 11 September.

As part of these enquiries, a number of search warrants were executed throughout Counties Manukau overnight.

One woman was arrested and has been charged with accessory after the fact in relation to Epiha’s escape.

She was also charged for unlawful possession of a firearm, along with three other people who were jointly charged.

A further man was arrested for a breach of conditions.

All five are due to appear before the Manukau District Court today.

At this time, Epiha remains outstanding, however Police continue to follow lines of enquiry and remain committed to locating her.

Police would like to remind anyone assisting her in her efforts to evade Police that they face being prosecuted.

Anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of Epiha is urged to contact the Police via 111, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

