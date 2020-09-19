Police Appeal For Witnesses Following A Firearm Incident In Christchurch

Christchurch Police investigating a firearm incident that occurred near Hereford Street are appealing for witnesses.

Police were called to a location around 2pm where a man had suffered serious injuries as a result of a gunshot.

The man has been taken to hospital where he's reported to be in a critical condition.

Police are currently undertaking scene examinations and talking to a number of people in relation to this incident.

Police want to reassure the community that while firearm events always present an unacceptable risk, it's believed there's no ongoing risk to the general public.

We are working to identify those involved and are appealing for any information that can assist with the investigation.

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Police on 105 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

--- Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Farrant

© Scoop Media

