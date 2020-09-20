Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Winners Announced For Surf Life Saving New Zealand National Awards Of Excellence

Sunday, 20 September 2020, 5:07 am
Press Release: Surf Life Saving New Zealand

Dedicated volunteer Surf Lifeguards, officials, instructors, coaches and athletes from across the country have been recognised and celebrated today at the 2020 Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) National Awards of Excellence.

Whangamata SLSC Club Captain, Max Jones, takes home the NZ Lottery Grants Board Lifeguard of the Year Award this year. Jones has contributed 80 hours of patrolling as a volunteer and has been involved in more than 30 rescues, including three search and rescue operations.

Max Jones (Whangamata SLSC), NZ Lottery Grants Board Lifeguard of the Year

The 2020 bp Rescue of the Year Award goes to the SL Kariaotahi Emergency Call Out Squad. This outstanding team of Surf Lifeguards saved three people, including a young child, from a stricken boat on the evening of May 25th, 2019. Without the squad’s skill and fast, efficient pick-up under difficult conditions, it’s almost certain that three lives would have been lost that night.

SL Kariaotahi Emergency Call Out Squad, winner of bp Rescue of the Year Award

Taylors Mistake SLSC member Mike Smith is the 2020 DHL Volunteer of the Year. Smith’s contribution to surf lifesaving is difficult to summarise as he’s active at a club, regional and national level. He’s been on the Taylors Mistake committee for 15 years and is the club’s Vice President, and for the past two seasons he's been the club’s Health & Safety Officer. Mike’s influence within surf can be seen from the junior to senior levels, and from club through to national.

Mike Smith (Taylors Mistake SLSC), DHL Volunteer of the Year

Ian Robinson QSM of Waihi Beach LS has become a Life Member in honour of his 67 years’ as a dedicated and highly active member. Robinson joined Waihi Beach LS in 1957 and received a Queens Service Medal in the 2020 Queen’s Birthday Honours list for ‘Services to Surf Life Saving and the community’.

To view the digital flip book with the full list of awards and recipients (including citations), please visit the SLSNZ website from 6:45pm Sat September 19.

SLSNZ Chief Executive, Paul Dalton, says the charity’s volunteer Surf Lifeguards saved 577 lives and assisted 1,543 people to safety in the 2019/20 season, despite the fact that the season was cut short by Covid-19 lockdown.

“The National Awards of Excellence are an opportunity for us to acknowledge the incredible dedication and skill that our volunteers put into making sure Kiwis make it home safe after a day at the beach. This is a chance for us to say ‘thank you’ and to honour some of the outstanding New Zealanders, from all walks of life, who patrol our beaches and coastlines.”

The SLSNZ Awards of Excellence are held every year in each SLSNZ region to acknowledge and celebrate the many club members putting in considerable time, effort and skills at a grass-roots level to make sure Kiwis who head to the beach get home safe.

The regional awards then culminate in the National Awards of Excellence, which were held online this year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

National Awards of Excellence 2020 Winners

SURF LIFESAVING AWARDS

NZ Lottery Grants Board Lifeguard of the Year Award

  • Max Jones, Whangamata SLSC

Gudsell Trophy

  • Red Beach SLSC

London Trophy

  • Nelson SLSC

MEDIA & RESCUE AWARDS

bp Media Award

  • Seven Sharp & Lucas de Jong: Excellence in Public Education on How to Survive a Rip Current

bp Rescue of the Year Award

  • SLS Kariaotahi Emergency Call Out Squad

SURF SPORTS AWARDS

Surf Official of the Year

  • Greg Rieger, Mt Maunganui LS

Coach of the Year

  • Dion Williams, Wainui SLSC

International Sport Performance of the Year

  • Danielle McKenzie, Mairangi Bay SLSC

SERVICE AWARDS

  • Brighton SLSC: Alex Sutherland
  • Kariaotahi: Bradley Walters, Dean Lawrence & Tara Coe
  • Lyall Bay SLSC: Matt Flannery
  • Mairangi Bay SLSC: Danny Morrison & Tony Sands
  • Nelson SLSC: Aaron Lyttle, Noah Hosie & Stuart Edens
  • Omanu Beach SLSC: Donal Boyle
  • Onemana SLSC: Kevin Thorburn
  • Orewa SLSC: Steve Franich
  • Otaki SLSC: Justine Fleming & Kirsty Doyle
  • Paekakariki SL: Amy Spiekerman, David Jones, Dwight Garton & Natasha Perkins
  • Rarangi SLSC: Brendon Ferguson & Neil Watts
  • Red Beach SLSC: Debra Cairns, Dylan Turner & Robyn Presland
  • St Clair SLSC: Chris Haig
  • Steph Laughton - St Clair SLSC
  • St Kilda SLSC: Cam Third & Max Corboy
  • Taylors Mistake SLSC: Craig Jamieson & Patrice de Beer
  • Waihi Beach LS: David Grant, David Litton & James Lloyd
  • Waimairi SLSC: Mike Litten
  • Wainui SLSC: Belinda Slement & Jeremy Lockwood
  • Wanganui SLS: James Newell
  • Westshore SLSC: Kevin, Taylor Dick & Trina Wills

50 YEAR BADGES

  • Pacific SLSC: Denys Carpenter (also a member at Paekakariki SL)
  • Paekakariki SL: Denys Carpenter (also a member at Pacific SLSC) & Ross Harvey
  • Piha SLSC: David Anderson, David Bradley, Gary Bray, George Thompson, Graham Mauger, John Dallimore, Malcolm McClurg, Mike Wood, Nick Kinghorn, Owen Sharpe, Robert Collis, Tony Johnston & Warren Smith
  • Red Beach SLSC: Graeme Danks
  • Waimarama SLSC: Graeme Ward

DISTINGUISHED SERVICE AWARDS

  • Ben Flynn, Paekakariki SLSC
  • Graeme Ward, Waimarama SLSC
  • Mike Smith, Taylors Mistake SLSC

LIFE MEMBERSHIP

  • Ian Robinson QSM, Waihi Beach LS

INSTRUCTOR & VOLUNTEER AWARDS

Instructor of the Year

  • Sonia Keepa, Wainui SLSC

Volunteer of the Year

  • Mike Smith, Taylors Mistake SLSC

Innovation of the Year

  • SLS Kariaotahi

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Surf Life Saving New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Tourism’s Endless Sense Of Grievance

Sad that a once in a century pandemic should have come along before the government had a clearly thought out plan for rescuing all the firms and saving all the jobs in the tourism sector. Sad that the government now looks like it was making up the criteria for support as it went along. But guess what? To some extent, they were. Possibly because in the modern era, a pandemic had never before caused international travel to evaporate almost overnight... More>>

 

PREFU: Economy Doing Better Than Forecast

The Pre-election Economic and Fiscal Update released today shows that the near-term economic recovery has been stronger than the Treasury and many economists predicted at the May Budget, as the economy bounced back strongly out of lockdown... More>>

ALSO:


PM Statement: Cabinet COVID-19 Alert Level Review

Takiri mai te ata, ka ao, ka ao, ka awatea, tihei mauriora! Tātou katoa ngā iwi o Aotearoa, tēnā koutou! Tēnā tātou e whakanuia ana i te wiki nei, te wiki o te reo Māori Greeting to you all from Otepoti, Dunedin. This week is the Māori ... More>>

ALSO:

Greens: $297m Fund To Support Sustainable Food And Farming

The Green Party has released its Farming for the Future Plan, including a $297m fund to support farmers and growers to transition to climate-friendly practices. The plan will: · Improve how we look after our land and water, with a levy on the ... More>>

ALSO:

National: Plan To Restore NZ’s Prosperity

National’s Economic and Fiscal Plan carefully balances the need to invest in infrastructure and core public services while also reducing tax pressure on Kiwi families and businesses. National Leader Judith Collins and Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith unveiled National’s ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ First: Party List

New Zealand First has a proven twenty-seven-year history of bringing balance and common sense to our government. Amid the continued setbacks of COVID-19 restrictions, New Zealand First has once again sustained its profile by selecting a strong team ... More>>

Election: Arriving Travellers In Isolation To Be Able To Vote By Telephone

Up to 5,000 people in managed isolation or quarantine will be able to vote by telephone in the general election and referendums after an amendment to electoral regulations last week. Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright says the Electoral Commission sought ... More>>

National: Investing In Our Children’s Future

A National Government will prioritise lifting achievement for all New Zealand children, no matter their background or ability, National Party Leader Judith Collins and National’s Education spokesperson Nicola Willis say. “Parents just want what’s best for ... More>>

Police: Numerous Arrests Following Investigation Into Historical Offending At Auckland School

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber, Auckland City Police: Police have made six arrests as part of an operation investigating historical offending at Dilworth School. Auckland City Criminal Investigation Branch have been investigating since a complaint ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 