Winners Announced For Surf Life Saving New Zealand National Awards Of Excellence

Dedicated volunteer Surf Lifeguards, officials, instructors, coaches and athletes from across the country have been recognised and celebrated today at the 2020 Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) National Awards of Excellence.

Whangamata SLSC Club Captain, Max Jones, takes home the NZ Lottery Grants Board Lifeguard of the Year Award this year. Jones has contributed 80 hours of patrolling as a volunteer and has been involved in more than 30 rescues, including three search and rescue operations.

Max Jones (Whangamata SLSC), NZ Lottery Grants Board Lifeguard of the Year

The 2020 bp Rescue of the Year Award goes to the SL Kariaotahi Emergency Call Out Squad. This outstanding team of Surf Lifeguards saved three people, including a young child, from a stricken boat on the evening of May 25th, 2019. Without the squad’s skill and fast, efficient pick-up under difficult conditions, it’s almost certain that three lives would have been lost that night.

SL Kariaotahi Emergency Call Out Squad, winner of bp Rescue of the Year Award

Taylors Mistake SLSC member Mike Smith is the 2020 DHL Volunteer of the Year. Smith’s contribution to surf lifesaving is difficult to summarise as he’s active at a club, regional and national level. He’s been on the Taylors Mistake committee for 15 years and is the club’s Vice President, and for the past two seasons he's been the club’s Health & Safety Officer. Mike’s influence within surf can be seen from the junior to senior levels, and from club through to national.

Mike Smith (Taylors Mistake SLSC), DHL Volunteer of the Year

Ian Robinson QSM of Waihi Beach LS has become a Life Member in honour of his 67 years’ as a dedicated and highly active member. Robinson joined Waihi Beach LS in 1957 and received a Queens Service Medal in the 2020 Queen’s Birthday Honours list for ‘Services to Surf Life Saving and the community’.

To view the digital flip book with the full list of awards and recipients (including citations), please visit the SLSNZ website from 6:45pm Sat September 19.

SLSNZ Chief Executive, Paul Dalton, says the charity’s volunteer Surf Lifeguards saved 577 lives and assisted 1,543 people to safety in the 2019/20 season, despite the fact that the season was cut short by Covid-19 lockdown.

“The National Awards of Excellence are an opportunity for us to acknowledge the incredible dedication and skill that our volunteers put into making sure Kiwis make it home safe after a day at the beach. This is a chance for us to say ‘thank you’ and to honour some of the outstanding New Zealanders, from all walks of life, who patrol our beaches and coastlines.”

The SLSNZ Awards of Excellence are held every year in each SLSNZ region to acknowledge and celebrate the many club members putting in considerable time, effort and skills at a grass-roots level to make sure Kiwis who head to the beach get home safe.

The regional awards then culminate in the National Awards of Excellence, which were held online this year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

National Awards of Excellence 2020 Winners

SURF LIFESAVING AWARDS

NZ Lottery Grants Board Lifeguard of the Year Award

Max Jones, Whangamata SLSC

Gudsell Trophy

Red Beach SLSC

London Trophy

Nelson SLSC

MEDIA & RESCUE AWARDS

bp Media Award

Seven Sharp & Lucas de Jong: Excellence in Public Education on How to Survive a Rip Current

bp Rescue of the Year Award

SLS Kariaotahi Emergency Call Out Squad

SURF SPORTS AWARDS

Surf Official of the Year

Greg Rieger, Mt Maunganui LS

Coach of the Year

Dion Williams, Wainui SLSC

International Sport Performance of the Year

Danielle McKenzie, Mairangi Bay SLSC

SERVICE AWARDS

Brighton SLSC: Alex Sutherland

Alex Sutherland Kariaotahi: Bradley Walters, Dean Lawrence & Tara Coe

Bradley Walters, Dean Lawrence & Tara Coe Lyall Bay SLSC: Matt Flannery

Matt Flannery Mairangi Bay SLSC: Danny Morrison & Tony Sands

Danny Morrison & Tony Sands Nelson SLSC: Aaron Lyttle, Noah Hosie & Stuart Edens

Aaron Lyttle, Noah Hosie & Stuart Edens Omanu Beach SLSC: Donal Boyle

Donal Boyle Onemana SLSC: Kevin Thorburn

Kevin Thorburn Orewa SLSC: Steve Franich

Steve Franich Otaki SLSC: Justine Fleming & Kirsty Doyle

Justine Fleming & Kirsty Doyle Paekakariki SL: Amy Spiekerman, David Jones, Dwight Garton & Natasha Perkins

Amy Spiekerman, David Jones, Dwight Garton & Natasha Perkins Rarangi SLSC: Brendon Ferguson & Neil Watts

Brendon Ferguson & Neil Watts Red Beach SLSC: Debra Cairns, Dylan Turner & Robyn Presland

Debra Cairns, Dylan Turner & Robyn Presland St Clair SLSC: Chris Haig

Steph Laughton - St Clair SLSC

St Kilda SLSC: Cam Third & Max Corboy

Cam Third & Max Corboy Taylors Mistake SLSC: Craig Jamieson & Patrice de Beer

Craig Jamieson & Patrice de Beer Waihi Beach LS: David Grant, David Litton & James Lloyd

David Grant, David Litton & James Lloyd Waimairi SLSC: Mike Litten

Mike Litten Wainui SLSC: Belinda Slement & Jeremy Lockwood

Belinda Slement & Jeremy Lockwood Wanganui SLS: James Newell

James Newell Westshore SLSC: Kevin, Taylor Dick & Trina Wills

50 YEAR BADGES

Pacific SLSC: Denys Carpenter (also a member at Paekakariki SL)

Denys Carpenter (also a member at Paekakariki SL) Paekakariki SL: Denys Carpenter (also a member at Pacific SLSC) & Ross Harvey

Denys Carpenter (also a member at Pacific SLSC) & Ross Harvey Piha SLSC: David Anderson, David Bradley, Gary Bray, George Thompson, Graham Mauger, John Dallimore, Malcolm McClurg, Mike Wood, Nick Kinghorn, Owen Sharpe, Robert Collis, Tony Johnston & Warren Smith

Red Beach SLSC: Graeme Danks

Waimarama SLSC: Graeme Ward

DISTINGUISHED SERVICE AWARDS

Ben Flynn, Paekakariki SLSC

Graeme Ward, Waimarama SLSC

Mike Smith, Taylors Mistake SLSC

LIFE MEMBERSHIP

Ian Robinson QSM, Waihi Beach LS

INSTRUCTOR & VOLUNTEER AWARDS

Instructor of the Year

Sonia Keepa, Wainui SLSC

Volunteer of the Year

Mike Smith, Taylors Mistake SLSC

Innovation of the Year

SLS Kariaotahi

© Scoop Media

