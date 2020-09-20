2020 Matariki Awards Recipients Shone Bright In Te Wiki O Te Reo Māori

19 September

The stars shone bright at Ngā Whetū o Matariki Awards 2020 as Te Wiki o te Reo Māori draws to a close.

In what can only be described as an unprecedented year, tonight 11 categories and 27 finalists were celebrated and acknowledged for their contribution to Māori achievement across Aotearoa over the past year.

This evening’s recipients join the ranks of previous Matariki Awards winners which includes Noeline Taurua, Taika Waititi, Cliff Curtis, Mike King, Julian Dennison and Lisa Carrington.

Ngā Whetū o Matariki Awards 2020 recipients are

Te Toi o Ngā Rangi - Lifetime Achievement Award

– an individual who demonstrates exemplary achievements in his or her field as well as an outstanding commitment to Aotearoa – New Zealand.

Tā Tipene O’Regan (Ngāi Tahu)

Te Tohu Tiketike o Matariki Supreme Award

– the overall winner selected from the finalists who demonstrates exemplary achievements in his or her field, as well as an outstanding commitment to Aotearoa – New Zealand.

S.O.U.L - Te Hapori o te Ihu o Mataaho

Te Whetū Tārake o te Rangi Award

- Acknowledging those who made an outstanding contribution to the community during COVID lockdown:

Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency

Te Whetū Maiangi Award for Young Achievers

– inspirational rangatahi proactive in social and community situations, motivating and encouraging others:

Irihapeti Edwards (Ngāti Manawa, Ngapuhi, Ngāti Whātua, Ngāti Awa, Te Arawa)

Te Ururangi Award for Education

– trailblazers making a significant contribution to the development of mātauranga Māori – Māori knowledge:

Prof Dr Rangi Mātāmua (Ngāi Tūhoe)

Te Waipuna-ā-Rangi Award for Arts and Entertainment

– creative professionals leading the way in literature, performing arts, media arts or visual arts:

Chelsea Winstanley (Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāi Te Rangi)

Te Tupu-ā-Rangi Award for Health and Science

– healthcare and science experts dedicated to improving the physical and mental wellbeing of New Zealanders:

Lady Tureiti Moxon (Ngāti Pāhauwera, Ngāti Kahungunu, Kāi Tahu)

Te Waitā Award for Sport

– extraordinary men and women who are excelling in the sporting arena both at home and abroad:

Lindsay Tait (Te Rarawa)

Hiwa i te Rangi Award for Community

– showcasing Māori groups and organisations that play a vital role in enhancing the social, economic, cultural and environmental prosperity of their rohe (region):

S.O.U.L - Te Hapori o te Ihu o Mataaho

Te Tupu-ā-Nuku Award for Business and Innovation

– game changers in their field making an impact and driving our economy and society forward:

Pania Tyson-Nathan (Ngāti Rongomaiwahine, Ngāti Kahungunu)

Te Waitī Award for Te Reo and Tikanga

– individuals championing the revitalisation of the Māori language and culture:

Quinton Hita (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Whātua, Taranaki)

