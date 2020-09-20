One Person Has Died Following Crash On 12 September - Waitemata
Sunday, 20 September 2020, 5:12 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A person who was critically injured in a crash on Simpson
Road in Ranui on 12 September has died in hospital
today.
The single-vehicle crash occurred around
12.40pm.
Our thoughts are with their families and
loved ones.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the
crash are
ongoing.
