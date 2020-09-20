Update - Firearms Incident, Christchurch

Three men have been arrested in relation to yesterday afternoon's firearms incident near Hereford Street.

Police were called about 2pm following a report of a man receiving a gunshot wound.

All three men, two aged 27 and one aged 25, are due to appear in Christchurch District Court tomorrow.

A firearm believed to have been used during the incident was also recovered.

The victim remains in hospital today in a stable condition.

Cordons and a scene guard have remained in place overnight.

While no one else is being sought in relation to the incident, Police are still asking any witnesses who have not yet spoken with us to come forward.

You can do so by calling 105 and quoting event number P043733640.

© Scoop Media

