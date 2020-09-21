Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Thousands Of Preschoolers Wait For Help As The Covid-19 Fallout Hits Under Fives

Monday, 21 September 2020, 9:29 am
Press Release: KidsCan

Early childhood centres are reporting an increasing number of children arriving without enough food or warm clothing as their families struggle with the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic. 4370 children in 119 early childhood centres are waiting for KidsCan help, including 35 centres who have applied since the virus hit.

“It’s crucial that we reach these preschoolers waiting for support as soon as possible,” KidsCan’s founder and CEO Julie Chapman says. “Increasingly, their families cannot make ends meet. Teachers have told us of siblings with only a packet of two-minute noodles to share for the day, of children shivering without enough warm clothes, and of several families crammed into houses to afford rent, including 11 people in a 2 bedroom home.”

KidsCan is calling for help from Kiwis to extend its early childhood programme, which provides nutritious lunches, snacks, raincoats, shoes and head lice treatment to under 5s. The programme, which started with a pilot in 25 centres in late 2018, is the first of its kind in New Zealand. This year support has been extended and the programme now runs in 61 centres.

Researchers have found the programme is making a “valuable difference” to children’s wellbeing. With government funding, the University of Waikato carried out in-depth interviews with teachers and whānau in 7 centres before the scheme started, and again when children had received at least six months of KidsCan support. They also gathered survey data from teachers and whānau in 24 centres.

Researchers found:

  • Good nutrition and warm clothing meant children were more engaged in learning, with increased energy and attention spans
  • There were fewer minor health issues, like coughs and colds, leading to reduced absences due to sickness.
  • Centres who had been providing food themselves instead spent money on educational resources, improved their environments, and devoted more time to teaching

“You’ve got that fight or flight response when you’re hungry and tired, so teachers saw a real difference in the way children could just participate in the learning opportunities when their tummies were full. They were more persistent, they were more resilient, they got on better with their peers,” says the report’s lead author, Associate Professor Sally Peters from Waikato University’s School of Education.

“An unexpected bonus of the programme was just this sense of wellbeing and community. One of the really important things that KidsCan does is providing the programme to everybody because then there’s no stigma. It was a weight off the shoulders of struggling families.”

The Heart Foundation approves the programme’s menu, with recipes designed to increase the amount of vegetables and quality protein options that children have in their diet. Their nutrition advisors work with each centre to implement the menus. Centres have a choice of 20 recipes, and the ingredients are delivered fresh each week by Countdown.

“The under 5 years are critical because we need to get kids off to the best start in life and lay a strong platform for the future with good nutrition,” the Heart Foundation’s Dave Monro says. “There are a range of longer term consequences of being exposed to a poor diet, including being at a far greater risk of developing heart disease and other conditions later in life.”

Neuroscience educator Nathan Wallis says New Zealand needs to focus much more on the early childhood sector. “It’s deeply embedded in our culture that your outcomes are a lot about what high school you went to. But the science of the last 20 years shows us that the exact opposite is true. We can statistically predict a lot of your outcomes as an adult from the age of 3.

“Good nutrition is crucial because a child’s brain is just not going to develop without it. Being hungry denies them the ability to grow their frontal cortex, to be able to access their ability to regulate emotions and prevent anxiety and depression. Feeding kids in early childhood is actually just a really smart investment. That’s really where you’re going to make a difference in the whole lifespan. I can’t really stress enough how important it is.”

To donate: www.KidsCan.org.nz 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from KidsCan on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On That $4 Billion Hit To National’s Economic Cred

National released its economic and tax policy last Friday. Weirdly, the plan was announced right at the end of the news week, when whatever impact it managed to generate would be likely to dissipate over the weekend. Well…. that now seems all for the best. The plan is now known to have a $4 billion hole in it. Apparently, National used outdated figures for the amount it stood to save from NOT paying into the Super Fund. Amusingly, the $4 billion mistake was almost exactly the same size as the $4.7 million that National still promises to give away in tax cuts... More>>

 

PM: Auckland At Bolstered Level 2, Rest Of Country Provisionally At Level 1

Pandemic alert levels for the whole country have been reviewed by Cabinet and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is announcing whether restrictions will be eased. More>>

Labour: Supporting Workers And Valuing Their Contribution

Making sure working New Zealanders are safe, healthy and that their contribution to the economy is valued is at the heart of Labour’s Workplace Relations Policy.
“This is Labour demonstrating its commitment to helping working New Zealanders by increasing sick leave, raising wages, protecting them while they are at work, growing jobs and investing in the economy,”... More>>

ALSO:

PREFU: Economy Doing Better Than Forecast

The Pre-election Economic and Fiscal Update released today shows that the near-term economic recovery has been stronger than the Treasury and many economists predicted at the May Budget, as the economy bounced back strongly out of lockdown... More>>

ALSO:


PM Statement: Cabinet COVID-19 Alert Level Review

Takiri mai te ata, ka ao, ka ao, ka awatea, tihei mauriora! Tātou katoa ngā iwi o Aotearoa, tēnā koutou! Tēnā tātou e whakanuia ana i te wiki nei, te wiki o te reo Māori Greeting to you all from Otepoti, Dunedin. This week is the Māori ... More>>

ALSO:


Electoral Commission: Candidate And Party Lists Released

17 registered political parties and 677 candidates will be contesting the 2020 General Election Nominations have now closed and the Electoral Commission has released the electorate and party list candidates for 2020 online at vote.nz . Advance voting ... More>>

National: Plan To Restore NZ’s Prosperity

National’s Economic and Fiscal Plan carefully balances the need to invest in infrastructure and core public services while also reducing tax pressure on Kiwi families and businesses. National Leader Judith Collins and Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith unveiled National’s ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ First: Party List

New Zealand First has a proven twenty-seven-year history of bringing balance and common sense to our government. Amid the continued setbacks of COVID-19 restrictions, New Zealand First has once again sustained its profile by selecting a strong team ... More>>

Election: Arriving Travellers In Isolation To Be Able To Vote By Telephone

Up to 5,000 people in managed isolation or quarantine will be able to vote by telephone in the general election and referendums after an amendment to electoral regulations last week. Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright says the Electoral Commission sought ... More>>

National: Investing In Our Children’s Future

A National Government will prioritise lifting achievement for all New Zealand children, no matter their background or ability, National Party Leader Judith Collins and National’s Education spokesperson Nicola Willis say. “Parents just want what’s best for ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 