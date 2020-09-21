Sky Tower Lights For New Zealand Chinese Language Week

On Monday 21st and Tuesday 22nd September, the Sky Tower will be lit in pink and teal to celebrate New Zealand Chinese Language Week 2020.

The New Zealand Chinese Language Week seeks to raise awareness of Chinese language and culture. Running from September 20-26, NZCLW celebrates multilingualism in New Zealand and recognises the advantages of learning Chinese in our increasingly globalised community.

The Sky Tower is the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure. Based in the heart of Auckland, it is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

