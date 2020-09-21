Council Accustomed To Changing Between COVID-19 Alert Levels

Moving between COVID-19 alert levels is part of the new normal for Hamilton City Council in 2020.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today (Monday 21 September) that New Zealand, excluding Auckland, will move to Alert Level 1 from 11.59pm this evening.

Council facilities and services are ready to open under COVID-19 Alert Level 1 guidelines from tomorrow, with very few changes to the business-as-usual operation.

Contact tracing is expected as it was in Alert Level 2. The COVID-19 Tracer App QR code posters and manual sign-in sheets will remain on display at all Council facilities for visitors to keep track of where they've been.

Chief Executive Richard Briggs is thanking residents for their patience and consideration while the Alert Level 2 restrictions were in place at Council facilities.

“From day one of the impact of COVID-19, Hamiltonians have stepped up to do the right thing by their fellow residents to keep each other safe and healthy.

“I want to acknowledge the tremendous effort our community has put in to practise physical distancing and contact tracing during this disruption to our day-to-day lives.

“While we are all hoping to stay at Alert Level 1 from now on, our experience of 2020 so far means that Council is more than ready to move between alert levels if they are imposed by the Government, and do whatever is necessary to help keep our community free of COVID-19.”

For more information about what Alert Level 1 means for Council facilities and services, click here.

