Travelling On Metlink Services At Alert Level 1

Monday, 21 September 2020, 2:45 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

Following the Government’s alert level 1 announcement Metlink has confirmed that face coverings will not be mandatory on board bus, ferry and train services from 22 September 2020.

General Manager of Metlink Scott Gallacher says while some passengers might continue to wear face coverings out of personal preference that the focus for all passengers should now be on personal hygiene measures and tracking journeys.

“One of the best defences against the spread of COVID-19 is personal hygiene, that’s hand washing before and after travelling, coughing and sneezing into your elbow and staying at home and getting tested as soon as possible if you are sick. The Government has made it clear these measures will continue to help keep passengers safe,” says Scott Gallacher.

Metlink is also encouraging all passengers to log their travel, using the Government’s COVID-19 tracing app for contact tracing purposes.

“The safety of passengers and our Metlink team is paramount. Metlink is doing all it can to place passenger safety at the forefront of everything we do, and we continue to carry out enhanced cleaning measures across trains, buses and ferries. Our collective challenge now is to stay at alert level 1 and using the COVID-19 app, scanning QR codes and keeping track of journeys will help us do that.

“I want to thank everyone travelling on the Metlink network for their patience and commitment to their fellow passengers. Stay safe and be kind,” adds Scott Gallacher.

For further updates check out the Metlink website metlink.org.nz/covid-19 for further updates, contact our Metlink Service Centre on 0800 801 700, or follow our Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/MetlinkOnOurWay

