Mayor Phil Goff Welcomes Auckland’s Move To Level 2

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff welcomes the government’s decision to move the city to COVID-19 Alert Level 2 from 11.59pm on Wednesday 23 September and reminds Aucklanders to continue following health guidelines.

“The shift to Level 2 is encouraging and reflects the hard work of Aucklanders to contain the latest outbreak of COVID-19,” he said.

“However, COVID-19 is highly transmissible, and we need to remain alert. Please continue to follow all the health guidelines, so that we can join the rest of the country at Level 1 as quickly as possible.

“We have seen twice now how effective the measures to constrain COVID-19 are when followed correctly. I encourage all Aucklanders to keep up the good work. Stay cautious, stay the course, and continue with all the good health practices we have learned in recent months.

“This means self-isolating and getting a test if you feel sick, wearing a face-covering on public transport and in situations where physical distancing is difficult, keeping up with hand-washing and good hygiene practices, and recording your movements with the NZ COVID Tracer app.

“We live in a world where COVID-19 is rampant and we’re seeing many countries suffering from a serious second wave of infections. We must avoid that happening here and that’s why a cautious approach is needed.

“If we keep doing what works it will help us return to Level 1 sooner, with the welcome boost to the economy and extra freedoms that entails.”



