Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland Cannot Become A City Of Two Halves

Tuesday, 22 September 2020, 11:37 am
Press Release: Road Transport Forum

Auckland cannot become a city of two halves because there is no infrastructure resilience, Road Transport Forum (RTF) chief executive Nick Leggett says.

"Damage to the Auckland harbour bridge and its subsequent partial closure since Friday last week has exposed the unacceptable risks we live with due to poor infrastructure," Leggett says.

"Given New Zealand’s high-risk profile due to its susceptibility to numerous natural disasters, it is extraordinary that we now have this situation where Auckland, our largest city, has become a city of two halves.

"This is resulting in lost productivity as people sit for hours in traffic, and costs, as freight is delayed and has to travel a greater distance to get to its destination.

"As with the Auckland road border closures for Covid-19 that caused massive traffic jams, the road freight industry now has to worry about driver work hours if trucks are caught up for two hours, as well as the viability of perishable goods and the welfare of animals being transported. There are only so many hits businesses can take.

"While some trucks can use the lanes of the Auckland Harbour Bridge that are open, others cannot and have to take the route that is more than double the distance and is also heavily congested.

"Feedback from operators is that capacity has halved for the North Shore run and this is adding stress to customers already under pressure from lockdown and delays to inbound freight as a result of Covid-19.

"Covid-19 has hit the economy hard, so it is rubbing salt in the wounds when well-meaning government officials suggest people stay home or work from home. Not everyone can do that and those in the supply chain certainly can’t or there wouldn’t be food in the supermarkets.

"This situation has made some things crystal clear. There needs to be an alternative harbour crossing in Auckland. Infrastructure planning needs to be holistic and co-ordinated to give the best economic outcomes for the country as a whole, rather than randomly scattered around to gain votes. Moving the country’s main port for its largest city more than one hundred kilometres away to Whangarei is pure folly when the supporting infrastructure cannot sustain that.

"It’s time for whoever is in Government to get real about the state of our economy and the link between infrastructure and our recovery from Covid-19. What is the cost to productivity of an event like this in our major city, which contributes nearly 40 percent of our GDP?

"We also hope there will be some kind of inquiry into how this happened and how a similar incident can be prevented in future."

About Road Transport Forum New Zealand (RTF)

RTF provides unified national representation for several regional trucking associations. RTF members include Road Transport Association NZ, National Road Carriers, and NZ Trucking Association. The affiliated representation of the RTF is about 3,000 individual road transport companies which in turn, operate 16-18,000 trucks involved in road freight transport, as well as companies that provide services allied to road freight transport.

The road freight transport industry employs 32,868 people (2.0% of the workforce), has a gross annual turnover of $6 billion, and transports 93% of the total tonnes of freight moved in New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Road Transport Forum on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On That $4 Billion Hit To National’s Economic Cred

National released its economic and tax policy last Friday. Weirdly, the plan was announced right at the end of the news week, when whatever impact it managed to generate would be likely to dissipate over the weekend. Well…. that now seems all for the best. The plan is now known to have a $4 billion hole in it. Apparently, National used outdated figures for the amount it stood to save from NOT paying into the Super Fund. Amusingly, the $4 billion mistake was almost exactly the same size as the $4.7 billion that National still promises to give away in tax cuts... More>>

 

Government: More Border Exceptions For Critical Roles

The Government has established class exceptions for border entry for a limited number of veterinarians, deep sea fishing crew, as well as agricultural and horticultural machinery operators. “Tight border restrictions remain the backbone of the Government’s ... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Auckland At Bolstered Level 2, Rest Of Country Provisionally At Level 1

Pandemic alert levels for the whole country have been reviewed by Cabinet and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is announcing whether restrictions will be eased. More>>

ALSO:

Labour: Supporting Workers And Valuing Their Contribution

Making sure working New Zealanders are safe, healthy and that their contribution to the economy is valued is at the heart of Labour’s Workplace Relations Policy.
“This is Labour demonstrating its commitment to helping working New Zealanders by increasing sick leave, raising wages, protecting them while they are at work, growing jobs and investing in the economy,”... More>>

ALSO:

PREFU: Economy Doing Better Than Forecast

The Pre-election Economic and Fiscal Update released today shows that the near-term economic recovery has been stronger than the Treasury and many economists predicted at the May Budget, as the economy bounced back strongly out of lockdown... More>>

ALSO:


Electoral Commission: Candidate And Party Lists Released

17 registered political parties and 677 candidates will be contesting the 2020 General Election Nominations have now closed and the Electoral Commission has released the electorate and party list candidates for 2020 online at vote.nz . Advance voting ... More>>

National: Plan To Restore NZ’s Prosperity

National’s Economic and Fiscal Plan carefully balances the need to invest in infrastructure and core public services while also reducing tax pressure on Kiwi families and businesses. National Leader Judith Collins and Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith unveiled National’s ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ First: Party List

New Zealand First has a proven twenty-seven-year history of bringing balance and common sense to our government. Amid the continued setbacks of COVID-19 restrictions, New Zealand First has once again sustained its profile by selecting a strong team ... More>>

Election: Arriving Travellers In Isolation To Be Able To Vote By Telephone

Up to 5,000 people in managed isolation or quarantine will be able to vote by telephone in the general election and referendums after an amendment to electoral regulations last week. Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright says the Electoral Commission sought ... More>>

National: Investing In Our Children’s Future

A National Government will prioritise lifting achievement for all New Zealand children, no matter their background or ability, National Party Leader Judith Collins and National’s Education spokesperson Nicola Willis say. “Parents just want what’s best for ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 