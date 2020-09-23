Te Kotahitanga O Te Atiawa Appoints New Pouwhakahaere

Te Kotahitanga o Te Atiawa has appointed Dion Tuuta to the position of Pouwhakahaere/Chief Executive. Dion is the current Chief Executive of Te Ohu Kaimoana and former CEO of Parininihi Ki Waitotara Incorporation. He will return home to Taranaki to commence his new role in January 2021.

“Dion’s depth of experience will be invaluable as we head into the next phase of Te Kotahitanga o Te Atiawa’s development. He has an extraordinary mix of skills and expertise, as well as strong connections to Taranaki and significant relationships among iwi and other organisations.” says Te Kotahitanga o Te Atiawa Chairperson Liana Poutu.

Dion joins the Trust on the cusp of some exciting projects for Te Atiawa and he will continue to strengthen our strategic partnerships and work closely with the commercial company to ensure a structurally and financially stable foundation for Te Atiawa.

Ms Poutu says that while Dion will commence with the Trust in January 2021, the Te Kotahitanga o Te Atiawa trustees and kaimahi will work collaboratively to cover the role until then.

