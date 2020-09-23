Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Northland Inc’s Reade Welcomes PGF Investment

Wednesday, 23 September 2020, 10:34 am
Press Release: Northland Inc

Northland Inc’s Murray Reade has welcomed the Government investment that will enable the regional economic development agency to maintain its support of business and industry in Tai Tokerau.

The agency has been approved in principle a funding of $750,000 for the continued operation of the Regional Portfolio Management function, which encompasses the Tai Tokerau Northland Economic Action Plan (TTNEAP), and the Regional Economic Recovery Plan, recently developed in response to Covid-19.

Northland Inc was one of nine successful recipients of Government funding announced in Whangārei by Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Shane Jones, the Regional Economic Development Minister.

“We’re particularly grateful to the Government for this much-needed funding in Northland Inc, which extends and scales up the initial two-year Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) investment,” said Northland Inc CEO Reade.

“This has provided a proven, effective, whole-of-the-region portfolio management function, and benefits realisation for more than 80 community-strengthening PGF projects, worth in excess of $500 million.

“It’s so pleasing that we can continue to positively impact recovery of Northland’s economy, to boost jobs, grow skills and attract new investment, while working collaboratively with local and central government agencies, iwi and hapū, community, whānau, business and industry.”

Launched in 2016 and refreshed in 2019, the TTNEAP – facilitated and supported by Northland Inc – brings into focus a group of projects that together are contributing to the transformation of Northland’s economy.

Progress is being made through identifying opportunities and inspiring innovation to encourage further investment, boosting sustainable jobs and productivity, building capability and empowering and engaging communities to reach their full potential.

