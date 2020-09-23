BLOOM – Ōtautahi Christchurch’s Spring Season Of Events Returns In 2020

BLOOM, Ōtautahi Christchurch’s spring season of events, returns to Christchurch in 2020.

The festival incorporates all the happenings of the spring season – from events and festivals to horse racing and gigs, to cultural performances and sports to entertainment.

The BLOOM brand was launched in 2019, as a way of grouping the many spring events in the city under one umbrella brand and includes events such as the respective Riccarton Park and Addington Cup Weeks, City Farmyard, Days of Ice, Diwali and SCAPE Public Art 2020.

Economic benefit of BLOOM

As well as driving attendance to key events, BLOOM aims to encourage residents and visitors to explore the city’s retail, hospitality and culture on offer.

With August spending in Christchurch’s central city down 4 per cent, compared to the same month last year and tourism related industries: accommodation and cafes, restaurants, bars and takeaways down 28 and 12 percent respectively for the year ending August 2020, the importance of stimulating spend is evident.

ChristchurchNZ GM Destination and Attraction Loren Heaphy said ensuring a vibrant city and strong vistor economy is a vital part of the city’s response to the social and economic impacts of Covid-19 – and BLOOM contributes to this priority.

“It is clear the central city was more affected by the COVID level 2 status, showing the important contribution of spending by visitors and event attendees to a vibrant central city, “ said Heaphy.

The 2019 season of BLOOM events are estimated to have generated over 29,000 visitor nights in Christchurch and almost $6m of expenditure by visitors to the city.

“This year, Covid-19 limitations have meant fewer large-scale events could proceed but we’ve worked closely with event organisers and city partners to deliver a programme of events bringing the vibrant spring atmosphere Ōtautahi Christchurch is so well-known for. We hope to welcome visitors from across the region and country to the city to celebrate BLOOM” said Heaphy.

A city-wide celebration of spring

Paul Lonsdale, Central City Business Association manager said the BLOOM spring festival is a perfect opportunity for people to explore the city.

“Central city businesses have been hit particularly hard by the disruption caused by Covid-19, but the BLOOM events are a great opportunity to support local businesses and explore what’s on in the city,” said Lonsdale.

Brian Thompson CEO Addington Raceway said this year their responsibility to create an amazing event was even more important.

“We can’t wait to share Addington Cup Week with Canterbury as part of BLOOM. We believe people need an excuse to celebrate with their friends and family – that’s what BLOOM is all about, encouraging people to come out, support local and enjoy spring and the very best of harness racing action at the IRT Trotting Cup Day,” he said.

Tim Mills CEO at Riccarton Park echoed these sentiments.

“Many Kiwis are choosing Christchurch as their spring destination this year, interest in our racing at Riccarton Park has been outstanding and the wider BLOOM programme of events are a big drawcard for visitors to the region,” he said.

September through November expect to see a return of some of your favourite events, new events to explore and a unique ‘2020-style’ twist on others.

Throughout BLOOM the city will be humming with street dressings, decorations and a giant CHCH sign installed by The Terrace – perfect for that Instagram selfie.

“There aren’t many cities in the world with a programme of major events, we are in a fortunate position. While we’re not able to host international visitors we’re warmly extending the invitation to Kiwis from around the country to come and experience Christchurch in the spring - it won’t disappoint!” said Heaphy.

Visit the BLOOM website at www.christchurchnz.com/bloom

