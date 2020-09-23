Marina 2 Marina 2020

It is time to dust off those running shoes and start preparing for the region’s most scenic running event in the heart of the Marlborough Sounds. Whether you have kept your fitness levels up during a crazy year, or you resigned yourself to Netflix and the couch, there is a place for everyone at this year’s Marina 2 Marina.

Marina 2 Marina is a scenic annual running event in Picton. The course options take runners through native bush and along waterfront trails while providing panoramic views of the Marlborough Sounds. Competitors will finish at the event hub on Picton waterfront where a festival atmosphere will welcome them home. With a variety of walking or running options to choose from, this event is suitable for all levels of fitness.

Marina 2 Marina (now in its eighth year) has raised a large amount of funds for the local community. Groups benefiting this year are Waikawa Bay School, Picton School, Queen Charlotte College, Picton Dawn Chorus, Envirohub Marlborough, Picton Mountain Bike Trails and Marlborough Dance Academy.

Many Spot Prizes will be given away which have been donated by the wonderful local business community. Prizes include Interislander tickets, meal and accommodation vouchers, kayak rental, dolphin watching and much more.

Marina 2 Marina is a Zero-Waste event. A team from Envirohub Marlborough will be onsite and busy washing mugs and plates all morning to keep the hungry runners and spectators fed without using disposable plastic.

There are four course options:

The Link 24km

Total elevation: 415m

Competitors must be 16 years or older.

The Link is not for the faint hearted! Starting at Anakiwa Bay (beginning of the Queen Charlotte Track) the track takes runners through 24km of native bush on the newly built Link Pathway. Passing through Aussie Bay, Momorangi Bay, Ngakuta Bay and Shakespeare Bay before travelling down into the town of Picton, this track provides competitors with views that will make the pain worthwhile. Just over the length of a half marathon and with hills to challenge the fittest of competitors, this event is for the experienced runner.

The Link also provides competitors with the option of enjoying a boat cruise from the main event at London Quay, Picton to the start line at Anakiwa. They will enjoy the view of the track from sea level while kicking the nerves into touch before conquering The Link. Alternatively, they can make their own way to Anakiwa and meet their fellow runners at the start line.

The Snout 13km

Competitors must be 14 years or older.

The Snout 13km course includes a few hard hill climbs but when you reach the top, the views are amazing. This would be suited for the fitness enthusiast and regular joggers. We offer both walking and running options.

M2M 9km

Competitors must be 7 years or older.

This course follows the Picton to Waikawa track and is an easy trail for novice runners and with the option to walk, makes it suitable for all members of the family.

Kids Dash 2km

Children aged 5 - 9 years can enter this event which is a short 2km around Picton Marina.

After an uncertain year it was unclear if Marina 2 Marina could go ahead. Now that we have moved into Alert Level 1, we are thrilled to be able to move forward with Marina 2 Marina 2020.

