Flynn Mitchell And The New Zealand Ride Ataxia Global Challenge

On September 25th, join Flynn Mitchell for the first New Zealand Ride Ataxia Challenge. The challenge will start on International's Ataxia Awareness Day, September 25th and will end on October 24th.

Thanks to the efforts of Flynn Mitchell, New Zealand will join the worldwide RideATAXIA Challenge for the first time this year, rallying our New Zealand community to fight Friedreich Ataxia, the still incurable neuromuscular disease.

Anyone can participate by adding the kilometers you walk, run, ride, paddle, ski or climb to the challenge, or adding 10 minutes of any physical activity as 1.6 km of distance.

Flynn’s goal is that the NZ chapter could achieve at least a quarter of the distance around the world – 10,000km’s.

Seventeen year old Flynn was diagnosed in early 2018 with Friedreich Ataxia, a genetic, progressive neuromuscular condition. The disease causes muscle atrophy and weakness, loss of balance and coordination, and other health complications. The onset of symptoms occurs most commonly in childhood, and most need canes, walkers, or wheelchairs by their late teens or early 20s.

Two years ago, Flynn was able to walk, hike, run, cycle and ski. Now, he still loves doing those things but is using a mobility scooter to get around, rides a trike and recently enjoyed his first experience of adaptive skiing.

Flynn is a positive and determined teenager, and he is passionate about finding a cure for Friedreich Ataxia (FA). He is organizing the New Zealand chapter to join the Global Ride Ataxia Challenge. This global event was conceived by USA-based Friedreich Ataxia Research Alliance (FARA), with the idea being to virtually circumnavigate the world within 30 days, starting on International Ataxia Awareness Day ( 25 September).

Check us out and join the ride. Together, we can do it!

https://faranz.grassrootz.com/rideataxia-global-challenge-2020/nz-ride-ataxia-team

