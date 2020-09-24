Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Scale Of Investment Revealed For City’s Three Waters Infrastructure Over The Next Decade

Thursday, 24 September 2020, 8:14 am
Press Release: Hutt City Council

This week Hutt City Council will consider the level of investment needed for water infrastructure, as part of work to develop the Long Term Plan, which sets out Council’s plans for the ten years ahead.

At its Long Term Plan subcommittee meeting on Thursday, Council will review the latest advice and investment options from Wellington Water. That advice identifies that over the next thirty years 60 per cent of Lower Hutt’s water network will need to be replaced, at a cost of $1.3 billion.

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry says the latest information confirms initial information Wellington Water presented to Council earlier this year, and highlights the scale of the challenge facing the city.

"We know that in Lower Hutt we are facing a trifecta of issues related to our water infrastructure: ageing infrastructure, significant urban growth, and historic underinvestment. The advice we are now receiving from our water experts shows the financial costs of fronting up to these challenges," Campbell Barry says.

"Wellington Water has told us that the amount we currently invest to maintain and develop Three Waters infrastructure is not sustainable. As Mayor, I’m not prepared to ignore the advice of experts - it’s clear we must act to address this serious issue as part of our Long Term Plan."

The report this week sets out possible investment options for the Long Term Plan, including a low investment option and a mid-investment option. Both options would result in a significant increase in capital and operational expenditure, and an increase in borrowings. At this stage, modelling suggests an indicative rates rise of between 4 per cent and 6 per cent for water infrastructure investment alone.

Mayor Barry says that affordability for residents is front of mind for Council, and the need to balance the investment required with the impact of the current economic climate.

"I am conscious that we are making these decisions at a time which is both tough and uncertain for people right across our city. It is with this in mind that I will be asking staff to consider affordability, and how we can soften the impact of the investment needed."

"Ultimately though, this is not about investing in nice-to-haves. The reality is we need to spend more on our water pipes and associated water infrastructure to avoid large scale network failure. If we avoid fronting up to this issue now, we put at risk the services people expect and rely on every day," Campbell Barry says.

Council’s Chief Executive Jo Miller says maintaining the water network is essential to a thriving and resilient city.

"Our city and residents’ wellbeing is at the heart of a functioning water network. We must have safe drinking water and effective stormwater and wastewater systems. At the same time we need to be looking at our relatively high water consumption regionally and take a close look at the options to bring this more into line with others. It’s important that whatever approach is taken, consideration is given to reducing our impact on the environment and progressing towards zero carbon."

Hutt City Council is considering investment options against the backdrop of current Government reforms concerning the management of Three Waters infrastructure. Local councils have been granted some short term funding to offset some immediate costs of needed investment.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hutt City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Last Night’s Leaders Debate

Do political debates change voter intentions, and cause voters to switch sides? According to a 2019 Harvard Business School study conducted across 61 elections in nine countries involving 172,000 respondents, the answer would seem to be a resounding “No.” Political debates have little effect on voter behaviour, let alone on election outcomes. Crucially, the limited effect they do have does not involve a change in voters’ policy preferences... More>>

 

Shaw: Wealth Tax Not A Bottom Line For Green Party But They Will Push For It

Green Party co-leader James Shaw says one of his senior MPs misspoke under pressure when she said a wealth tax was one of the party's bottom lines. More>>

ALSO:

Government: More Border Exceptions For Critical Roles

The Government has established class exceptions for border entry for a limited number of veterinarians, deep sea fishing crew, as well as agricultural and horticultural machinery operators. “Tight border restrictions remain the backbone of the Government’s ... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Auckland At Bolstered Level 2, Rest Of Country Provisionally At Level 1

Pandemic alert levels for the whole country have been reviewed by Cabinet and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is announcing whether restrictions will be eased. More>>

ALSO:

Labour: Supporting Workers And Valuing Their Contribution

Making sure working New Zealanders are safe, healthy and that their contribution to the economy is valued is at the heart of Labour’s Workplace Relations Policy.
“This is Labour demonstrating its commitment to helping working New Zealanders by increasing sick leave, raising wages, protecting them while they are at work, growing jobs and investing in the economy,”... More>>

ALSO:


Dunne Speaks: The Election Campaign Just Grinds Slowly On And On

With just over three weeks until the General Election, the release of the first major pre-election opinion poll this week confirmed what was already being reported about this year’s campaign. Although the gap between Labour and National has narrowed ... More>>

Electoral Commission: Candidate And Party Lists Released

17 registered political parties and 677 candidates will be contesting the 2020 General Election Nominations have now closed and the Electoral Commission has released the electorate and party list candidates for 2020 online at vote.nz . Advance voting ... More>>

National: Plan To Restore NZ’s Prosperity

National’s Economic and Fiscal Plan carefully balances the need to invest in infrastructure and core public services while also reducing tax pressure on Kiwi families and businesses. National Leader Judith Collins and Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith unveiled National’s ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ First: Party List

New Zealand First has a proven twenty-seven-year history of bringing balance and common sense to our government. Amid the continued setbacks of COVID-19 restrictions, New Zealand First has once again sustained its profile by selecting a strong team ... More>>

Election: Arriving Travellers In Isolation To Be Able To Vote By Telephone

Up to 5,000 people in managed isolation or quarantine will be able to vote by telephone in the general election and referendums after an amendment to electoral regulations last week. Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright says the Electoral Commission sought ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 