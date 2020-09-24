Main Road, Wainuiomata Lower Hutt - Wellington
Thursday, 24 September 2020, 8:51 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The single vehicle crash is on Main Road, not Wainuiomata
Road.
The vehicle which crashed on Main Road,
Wainuiomata is near Moohan Street and Rowe Parade and is
submerged upside down in water.
It's thought that only
the driver is in the vehicle.
The Police National Dive
Squad have been called out to assist.
The road will be
closed this morning when the crane arrives to recover the
vehicle.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more