Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Disrupted Travel And Severe Weather To Start The School Holidays

Thursday, 24 September 2020, 1:12 pm
Press Release: MetService

MetService is forecasting heavy rain, strong winds and big waves to impact the nation this weekend, just as the school holidays kick off. Transport disruptions are likely, along with challenging conditions for livestock in the South Island early next week as heavy snow falls to low levels.

This bout of severe weather that befalls the country comes hot on the heels of the front that brought strong winds and rain on Tuesday/Wednesday this week, with rain warnings continuing today for the central North Island. That front clears on Friday, but an atmospheric setup on Saturday has MetService meteorologists poring over their pressure-charts in anticipation of one of the most widespread severe weather events this year.

MetService meteorologist Tom Adams explains, “A low pressure system heads our way across the Tasman Sea on Saturday, dragging warm air ahead of it. A strong jet stream deepens this low, which brushes past the far south early Sunday morning. That low is expected to be around 970hPa when it passes us, the deepest low in our neck of the woods for a long time.”

“The warm air will bring widespread rain to the country, but it is the resulting pressure gradient that will bring gales to many parts of the country, including areas that don’t often see strong wind.”

“Although the rain will be heavy in several locations, especially along the west of the South Island, the wind has the greatest risk of causing widespread disruption this weekend. Saturday morning will be a good time to prepare for windy weather – the public are advised to secure their properties and boaties should check moorings before strong winds arrive.”

The low is fast moving, and the band of rain will be short-lived for many northern and eastern locations. The winds also start easing on Monday, but the sting in the tail is cold Antarctic air dragged up to New Zealand behind the low. This will bring snow to low levels in the far south, and most Alpine Passes are expected to see snow. Even for the North Island we are currently forecasting a spring top-up for Ruapehu, and the possibility of snow on Desert Road. Additionally, a surge of southerly swell brings the risk of coastal inundation to coastal areas on both sides of the country.


Tom Adams reiterates “There will be Strong Wind and Heavy Rain Watches/Warnings issued on Friday for this event, with Heavy Snow Watches/Warnings likely to follow. With widespread impacts likely over the weekend and into early next week, it is imperative to keep an eye on the Watches and Warnings on metservice.com and to follow travel updates from NZTA.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Last Night’s Leaders Debate

Do political debates change voter intentions, and cause voters to switch sides? According to a 2019 Harvard Business School study conducted across 61 elections in nine countries involving 172,000 respondents, the answer would seem to be a resounding “No.” Political debates have little effect on voter behaviour, let alone on election outcomes. Crucially, the limited effect they do have does not involve a change in voters’ policy preferences... More>>

 

Shaw: Wealth Tax Not A Bottom Line For Green Party But They Will Push For It

Green Party co-leader James Shaw says one of his senior MPs misspoke under pressure when she said a wealth tax was one of the party's bottom lines. More>>

ALSO:

Government: More Border Exceptions For Critical Roles

The Government has established class exceptions for border entry for a limited number of veterinarians, deep sea fishing crew, as well as agricultural and horticultural machinery operators. “Tight border restrictions remain the backbone of the Government’s ... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Auckland At Bolstered Level 2, Rest Of Country Provisionally At Level 1

Pandemic alert levels for the whole country have been reviewed by Cabinet and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is announcing whether restrictions will be eased. More>>

ALSO:

Labour: Supporting Workers And Valuing Their Contribution

Making sure working New Zealanders are safe, healthy and that their contribution to the economy is valued is at the heart of Labour’s Workplace Relations Policy.
“This is Labour demonstrating its commitment to helping working New Zealanders by increasing sick leave, raising wages, protecting them while they are at work, growing jobs and investing in the economy,”... More>>

ALSO:


Dunne Speaks: The Election Campaign Just Grinds Slowly On And On

With just over three weeks until the General Election, the release of the first major pre-election opinion poll this week confirmed what was already being reported about this year’s campaign. Although the gap between Labour and National has narrowed ... More>>

Electoral Commission: Candidate And Party Lists Released

17 registered political parties and 677 candidates will be contesting the 2020 General Election Nominations have now closed and the Electoral Commission has released the electorate and party list candidates for 2020 online at vote.nz . Advance voting ... More>>

National: Plan To Restore NZ’s Prosperity

National’s Economic and Fiscal Plan carefully balances the need to invest in infrastructure and core public services while also reducing tax pressure on Kiwi families and businesses. National Leader Judith Collins and Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith unveiled National’s ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ First: Party List

New Zealand First has a proven twenty-seven-year history of bringing balance and common sense to our government. Amid the continued setbacks of COVID-19 restrictions, New Zealand First has once again sustained its profile by selecting a strong team ... More>>

Election: Arriving Travellers In Isolation To Be Able To Vote By Telephone

Up to 5,000 people in managed isolation or quarantine will be able to vote by telephone in the general election and referendums after an amendment to electoral regulations last week. Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright says the Electoral Commission sought ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 