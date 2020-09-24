Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Crowdfunding Campaign Launched To Give Koha To RenewArt Volunteers

Thursday, 24 September 2020, 2:40 pm
Press Release: Three Lakes Cultural Trust

 
Organisers of the district’s first creative community showcase have launched a crowdfunding campaign to help pay for volunteers involved in the events.

The Three Lakes Cultural Trust is running a Boosted campaign ahead of the highly anticipated RenewArt events in Queenstown and Wānaka next month.

The Trust has already raised more than $180,000 to stage the ‘renewal’-themed creative showcase – which will see more than 100 local residents receive funding for their creative works to be displayed or performed at the free community arts events on October 9-10 (Queenstown) and October 16-17 (Wānaka).

Now, in what’s believed to be a first for the local events scene, it is seeking help via a crowdfunding campaign to give a Koha to about 100 volunteers essential to running the events.

“We have estimated that we will need up to 100 volunteers across the four days, and we'd like to raise additional funds to donate as Koha to say thank you for all of their hard work,” Trust general manager Jo Brown says.

“The reality is, there will be expenses for these volunteers and a small Koha would be a very well-received exchange for their hard work. The Trust is working with local schools and community groups to recruit the volunteers – and any kind of financial support we can give these individuals will be gratefully received during these times. 

“We would love them to be part of this showcase to help the events team execute the delivery of this exciting community event and to feel part of our vibrant and growing arts community.”

The Boosted campaign aims to raise $3000 but the Trust is hoping to reach at least $5000. Boosted is an all-or-nothing arts crowdfunding platform dedicated to making art happen. This platform is to be utilised to raise funds for the arts and to allow connections to artists, donors and the community. A video about the Trust’s Boosted campaign can be found here.
The Trust is also welcoming local groups keen to become volunteers to contact them via gm@threelakesculturaltrust.co.nz.

“These types of events don't just 'happen’. We need a team of enthusiastic volunteers to help this ground-breaking showcase come together. We know it is tough out there for our community, but we would be so grateful for any donation people can make,” Brown adds.
 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Three Lakes Cultural Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Last Night’s Leaders Debate

Do political debates change voter intentions, and cause voters to switch sides? According to a 2019 Harvard Business School study conducted across 61 elections in nine countries involving 172,000 respondents, the answer would seem to be a resounding “No.” Political debates have little effect on voter behaviour, let alone on election outcomes. Crucially, the limited effect they do have does not involve a change in voters’ policy preferences... More>>

 

National Agriculture Policy: Will Restore Farmer Confidence And Pride

A National Government will reduce regulatory burden and give farmers confidence for the future. Leader of the National Party Judith Collins and Agriculture spokesperson David Bennett announced National’s Agriculture policy in Gisborne today. “Agriculture ... More>>

ALSO:

Shaw: Wealth Tax Not A Bottom Line For Green Party But They Will Push For It

Green Party co-leader James Shaw says one of his senior MPs misspoke under pressure when she said a wealth tax was one of the party's bottom lines. More>>

ALSO:

Government: More Border Exceptions For Critical Roles

The Government has established class exceptions for border entry for a limited number of veterinarians, deep sea fishing crew, as well as agricultural and horticultural machinery operators. “Tight border restrictions remain the backbone of the Government’s ... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Auckland At Bolstered Level 2, Rest Of Country Provisionally At Level 1

Pandemic alert levels for the whole country have been reviewed by Cabinet and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is announcing whether restrictions will be eased. More>>

ALSO:

Dunne Speaks: The Election Campaign Just Grinds Slowly On And On

With just over three weeks until the General Election, the release of the first major pre-election opinion poll this week confirmed what was already being reported about this year’s campaign. Although the gap between Labour and National has narrowed ... More>>

Electoral Commission: Candidate And Party Lists Released

17 registered political parties and 677 candidates will be contesting the 2020 General Election Nominations have now closed and the Electoral Commission has released the electorate and party list candidates for 2020 online at vote.nz . Advance voting ... More>>

National: Plan To Restore NZ’s Prosperity

National’s Economic and Fiscal Plan carefully balances the need to invest in infrastructure and core public services while also reducing tax pressure on Kiwi families and businesses. National Leader Judith Collins and Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith unveiled National’s ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ First: Party List

New Zealand First has a proven twenty-seven-year history of bringing balance and common sense to our government. Amid the continued setbacks of COVID-19 restrictions, New Zealand First has once again sustained its profile by selecting a strong team ... More>>

Election: Arriving Travellers In Isolation To Be Able To Vote By Telephone

Up to 5,000 people in managed isolation or quarantine will be able to vote by telephone in the general election and referendums after an amendment to electoral regulations last week. Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright says the Electoral Commission sought ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 