Crowdfunding Campaign Launched To Give Koha To RenewArt Volunteers
The Trust is also welcoming local groups keen to become volunteers to contact them via gm@threelakesculturaltrust.co.nz.
The Three Lakes Cultural Trust is running a Boosted campaign ahead of the highly anticipated RenewArt events in Queenstown and Wānaka next month.
The Trust has already raised more than $180,000 to stage the ‘renewal’-themed creative showcase – which will see more than 100 local residents receive funding for their creative works to be displayed or performed at the free community arts events on October 9-10 (Queenstown) and October 16-17 (Wānaka).
Now, in what’s believed to be a first for the local events scene, it is seeking help via a crowdfunding campaign to give a Koha to about 100 volunteers essential to running the events.
“We have estimated that we will need up to 100 volunteers across the four days, and we'd like to raise additional funds to donate as Koha to say thank you for all of their hard work,” Trust general manager Jo Brown says.
“The reality is, there will be expenses for these volunteers and a small Koha would be a very well-received exchange for their hard work. The Trust is working with local schools and community groups to recruit the volunteers – and any kind of financial support we can give these individuals will be gratefully received during these times.
“We would love them to be part of this showcase to help the events team execute the delivery of this exciting community event and to feel part of our vibrant and growing arts community.”
The Boosted campaign aims to raise
$3000 but the Trust is hoping to reach at least $5000.
Boosted is an all-or-nothing arts crowdfunding platform
dedicated to making art happen. This platform is to be
utilised to raise funds for the arts and to allow
connections to artists, donors and the community. A video
about the Trust’s Boosted campaign can be found here.
“These
types of events don't just 'happen’. We need a team of
enthusiastic volunteers to help this ground-breaking
showcase come together. We know it is tough out there for
our community, but we would be so grateful for any donation
people can make,” Brown
adds.