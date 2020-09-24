Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

QLDC Focusing On ‘Shovel Ready’ Wins, Despite Unsuccessful Applications

Thursday, 24 September 2020, 3:32 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Amid strong competition and a short list of 802 proposals, Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has been advised that the remaining three applications to Government’s ‘Shovel Ready’ projects fund have been unsuccessful.

Mayor Jim Boult acknowledged that this was disappointing news but despite this was quick to reflect on the successful applications as a benefit for locals, and Government’s confidence in Queenstown’s role in the long-term economy.

“In June, the Prime Minister made the announcement on Queenstown’s lakefront that we had been awarded $85M in funding for stage one of the Queenstown arterial project and the Queenstown CBD street upgrades. This was obviously incredibly exciting news, especially noting that we were the first territorial authority to have shovel ready funding announced and the only territorial authority to have a shovel ready project listed in the fast-track consenting bill. These projects will give a big boost to our local economy and support more than 300 jobs in the district. I for one am grateful for the opportunity to expedite these projects that will help stimulate other key private and public investments in and around the town centre.”

“We had obviously hoped for further good news but the scale of interest in this initiative demonstrates how important it is for the Government to keep investing in our nation’s economy,” said Mayor Boult.

The remaining applications that have been unsuccessful are the latter stages of the Wānaka Lakefront Development, Cardrona Wastewater Pipeline Project and Wastewater Treatment scheme, and upgrades and new sport, cultural and recreational facilities at the Queenstown Events Centre.

“Although these projects haven’t made the final 150 proposals, we appreciate this has no doubt been a tough process for Ministers and Cabinet considering they have had to scrutinise 1,924 initial submissions. Having the opportunity to seek part of this limited funding has helped the Council look at all opportunities for post-COVID-19 recovery and I am confident we have some strong plans in place and still to come.”

“Ultimately, the Council is still committed to delivering these community assets and will continue to pursue any suitable funding opportunities to assist in doing so,” added Mayor Boult.

The Queenstown Town Centre Arterial Project and Queenstown Town Centre Street Upgrades are outlined in more detail via QLDC’s YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/acuDSRDsxbw

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Last Night’s Leaders Debate

Do political debates change voter intentions, and cause voters to switch sides? According to a 2019 Harvard Business School study conducted across 61 elections in nine countries involving 172,000 respondents, the answer would seem to be a resounding “No.” Political debates have little effect on voter behaviour, let alone on election outcomes. Crucially, the limited effect they do have does not involve a change in voters’ policy preferences... More>>

 

National Agriculture Policy: Will Restore Farmer Confidence And Pride

A National Government will reduce regulatory burden and give farmers confidence for the future. Leader of the National Party Judith Collins and Agriculture spokesperson David Bennett announced National’s Agriculture policy in Gisborne today. “Agriculture ... More>>

ALSO:

Shaw: Wealth Tax Not A Bottom Line For Green Party But They Will Push For It

Green Party co-leader James Shaw says one of his senior MPs misspoke under pressure when she said a wealth tax was one of the party's bottom lines. More>>

ALSO:

Government: More Border Exceptions For Critical Roles

The Government has established class exceptions for border entry for a limited number of veterinarians, deep sea fishing crew, as well as agricultural and horticultural machinery operators. “Tight border restrictions remain the backbone of the Government’s ... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Auckland At Bolstered Level 2, Rest Of Country Provisionally At Level 1

Pandemic alert levels for the whole country have been reviewed by Cabinet and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is announcing whether restrictions will be eased. More>>

ALSO:

Dunne Speaks: The Election Campaign Just Grinds Slowly On And On

With just over three weeks until the General Election, the release of the first major pre-election opinion poll this week confirmed what was already being reported about this year’s campaign. Although the gap between Labour and National has narrowed ... More>>

Electoral Commission: Candidate And Party Lists Released

17 registered political parties and 677 candidates will be contesting the 2020 General Election Nominations have now closed and the Electoral Commission has released the electorate and party list candidates for 2020 online at vote.nz . Advance voting ... More>>

National: Plan To Restore NZ’s Prosperity

National’s Economic and Fiscal Plan carefully balances the need to invest in infrastructure and core public services while also reducing tax pressure on Kiwi families and businesses. National Leader Judith Collins and Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith unveiled National’s ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ First: Party List

New Zealand First has a proven twenty-seven-year history of bringing balance and common sense to our government. Amid the continued setbacks of COVID-19 restrictions, New Zealand First has once again sustained its profile by selecting a strong team ... More>>

Election: Arriving Travellers In Isolation To Be Able To Vote By Telephone

Up to 5,000 people in managed isolation or quarantine will be able to vote by telephone in the general election and referendums after an amendment to electoral regulations last week. Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright says the Electoral Commission sought ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 