QLDC Focusing On ‘Shovel Ready’ Wins, Despite Unsuccessful Applications

Amid strong competition and a short list of 802 proposals, Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has been advised that the remaining three applications to Government’s ‘Shovel Ready’ projects fund have been unsuccessful.

Mayor Jim Boult acknowledged that this was disappointing news but despite this was quick to reflect on the successful applications as a benefit for locals, and Government’s confidence in Queenstown’s role in the long-term economy.

“In June, the Prime Minister made the announcement on Queenstown’s lakefront that we had been awarded $85M in funding for stage one of the Queenstown arterial project and the Queenstown CBD street upgrades. This was obviously incredibly exciting news, especially noting that we were the first territorial authority to have shovel ready funding announced and the only territorial authority to have a shovel ready project listed in the fast-track consenting bill. These projects will give a big boost to our local economy and support more than 300 jobs in the district. I for one am grateful for the opportunity to expedite these projects that will help stimulate other key private and public investments in and around the town centre.”

“We had obviously hoped for further good news but the scale of interest in this initiative demonstrates how important it is for the Government to keep investing in our nation’s economy,” said Mayor Boult.

The remaining applications that have been unsuccessful are the latter stages of the Wānaka Lakefront Development, Cardrona Wastewater Pipeline Project and Wastewater Treatment scheme, and upgrades and new sport, cultural and recreational facilities at the Queenstown Events Centre.

“Although these projects haven’t made the final 150 proposals, we appreciate this has no doubt been a tough process for Ministers and Cabinet considering they have had to scrutinise 1,924 initial submissions. Having the opportunity to seek part of this limited funding has helped the Council look at all opportunities for post-COVID-19 recovery and I am confident we have some strong plans in place and still to come.”

“Ultimately, the Council is still committed to delivering these community assets and will continue to pursue any suitable funding opportunities to assist in doing so,” added Mayor Boult.

The Queenstown Town Centre Arterial Project and Queenstown Town Centre Street Upgrades are outlined in more detail via QLDC’s YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/acuDSRDsxbw

