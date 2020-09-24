Man Charged With Murder Following Papatoetoe Death

Acting Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers, Counties Manukau Police:

On Monday evening (21 September 2020) Police were called to an address in Papatoetoe after the sudden death of a 42-year-old woman.

Following enquiries, Police subsequently launched a homicide investigation.

Today we have arrested a 47-year-old man who was known to the victim and he has been charged with Murder.

He is expected to appear in the Manukau District Court tomorrow morning.

Police are still in the process of ensuring all next-of-kin have been notified overseas and will not be in a position to release the deceased woman’s name until this has been completed.

Our deepest thoughts and sympathies are with the victim’s family at this extremely difficult time.

