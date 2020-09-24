Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

National Hauora Coalition Announces The Appointment Of Eru Lyndon To Its Board

Thursday, 24 September 2020, 10:05 pm
Press Release: National Hauora Coalition

National Hauora Coalition (NHC) announced today the appointment of Eru Lyndon to its board of directors, effective 21 October 2020. He joins Dame Paula Rebstock, Te Rōpu Poa and Shelley Katae, and brings significant iwi, health and business experience to further deepen the commercial and cultural capabilities of the NHC Board.

Dame Paula, Chair of the Board, says that Eru brings a wealth of lived experience and mana that will help deliver the NHC vision of mana whānau, whānau ora. “We are privileged to have someone with Eru’s leadership, governance and sector experience join the Board. NHC is working hard to address the equity challenges we have in Aotearoa and we are excited to have someone of Eru’s standing to help us take on that challenge”.

About Eru Lyndon

Eru is of Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Kahu, Ngāti Wai, Ngāti Whatua and Ngāti Toa descent. He is Chair of Waitangi Ltd, Co-Chair of the Northland Intersectoral Forum, Co-Chair of Te Hiku Iwi-Crown Social Accord, a Trustee for AKTIVE – Auckland Sport and Recreation and former Establishment Chair for Mahitahi Hauora. Eru is currently the Regional Public Service Lead (Northland) at the State Services Commission and Regional Commissioner for Social Development (Northland) at the Ministry of Social Development. He was awarded the Ministry of Social Development IPANZ Award for Crown-Māori Relationships in 2015 and was an Honorary Research Fellow with the Sir James Henare Research Centre, the University of Auckland from 2011-2013.

About National Hauora Coalition

The NHC kaupapa is mana whānau, whānau ora and is a lead advocate for hauora Māori (Wai 2687) through the Waitangi Tribunal Health Services Kaupapa Inquiry (Wai 2575). In its day to day activities NHC partners with a wide range of agencies, Iwi and industry groups to commission and deliver a broad range of indigenously designed health and social services to improve health outcomes for Māori, achieve health equity and greater social cohesion for the benefit of Aotearoa.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from National Hauora Coalition on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Leaders Debate

Do political debates change voter intentions, and cause voters to switch sides? According to a 2019 Harvard Business School study conducted across 61 elections in nine countries involving 172,000 respondents, the answer would seem to be a resounding “No.” Political debates have little effect on voter behaviour, let alone on election outcomes. Crucially, the limited effect they do have does not involve a change in voters’ policy preferences... More>>

 

National Agriculture Policy: Will Restore Farmer Confidence And Pride

A National Government will reduce regulatory burden and give farmers confidence for the future. Leader of the National Party Judith Collins and Agriculture spokesperson David Bennett announced National’s Agriculture policy in Gisborne today. “Agriculture ... More>>

ALSO:

Shaw: Wealth Tax Not A Bottom Line For Green Party But They Will Push For It

Green Party co-leader James Shaw says one of his senior MPs misspoke under pressure when she said a wealth tax was one of the party's bottom lines. More>>

ALSO:

Government: More Border Exceptions For Critical Roles

The Government has established class exceptions for border entry for a limited number of veterinarians, deep sea fishing crew, as well as agricultural and horticultural machinery operators. “Tight border restrictions remain the backbone of the Government’s ... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Auckland At Bolstered Level 2, Rest Of Country Provisionally At Level 1

Pandemic alert levels for the whole country have been reviewed by Cabinet and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is announcing whether restrictions will be eased. More>>

ALSO:

Dunne Speaks: The Election Campaign Just Grinds Slowly On And On

With just over three weeks until the General Election, the release of the first major pre-election opinion poll this week confirmed what was already being reported about this year’s campaign. Although the gap between Labour and National has narrowed ... More>>

Electoral Commission: Candidate And Party Lists Released

17 registered political parties and 677 candidates will be contesting the 2020 General Election Nominations have now closed and the Electoral Commission has released the electorate and party list candidates for 2020 online at vote.nz . Advance voting ... More>>

National: Plan To Restore NZ’s Prosperity

National’s Economic and Fiscal Plan carefully balances the need to invest in infrastructure and core public services while also reducing tax pressure on Kiwi families and businesses. National Leader Judith Collins and Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith unveiled National’s ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ First: Party List

New Zealand First has a proven twenty-seven-year history of bringing balance and common sense to our government. Amid the continued setbacks of COVID-19 restrictions, New Zealand First has once again sustained its profile by selecting a strong team ... More>>

Election: Arriving Travellers In Isolation To Be Able To Vote By Telephone

Up to 5,000 people in managed isolation or quarantine will be able to vote by telephone in the general election and referendums after an amendment to electoral regulations last week. Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright says the Electoral Commission sought ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 