Police Remembrance Day Services Honour Fallen And Deceased Officers

Police staff and members of the Police whānau will gather on Tuesday 29 September to mark Police Remembrance Day.

The day honours Police staff who have been slain or died as a result of their duties, as well as serving, retired and former Police staff who have passed away in the preceding 12 months.

The national Police Remembrance Day service will be held at the Royal New Zealand Police College in Porirua on Tuesday 29 September, and a number of local services will be also be held across New Zealand.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster will attend the national service, along with the Governor General, Dame Patsy Reddy, and Police Minister, the Hon Stuart Nash.

During the service, Commissioner Coster, Dame Patsy and Mr Nash will lay wreaths at the memorial wall, and Police recruits will perform a haka to honour those being remembered.

“Police Remembrance Day is a poignant occasion each and every year,” says Police Commissioner Andrew Coster.

“However the service this year will have an additional poignancy for our police whānau, coming as it does so soon after the tragic loss of Constable Matthew Hunt, who was killed in the line of duty on Friday 19 June.”

A plaque honouring Constable Hunt will be unveiled in a private ceremony at the Royal New Zealand Police College prior to Police Remembrance Day.

Police Remembrance Day is held every year on 29 September, the feast day of the Archangel Michael, the Patron Saint of Police.

On Police Remembrance Day, Police staff throughout New Zealand wear the Huia pin (pictured), which was developed by the Police Association and NZ Police. The tail plumage of the Huia – now lost to us – is something rare and special and to wear it is considered by Māori to be a

great honour. By incorporating the Police chevron into the Huia tail feather, the design of the pin symbolises the honouring of someone special, now lost to police.

---

The national service will be livestreamed on the New Zealand Police Museum Facebook(link is external) page from 11am on 29 September. The livestreaming will be recorded and will remain on the Facebook page to watch after the service.

The full list of people identified as having died as a result of their Police duties is available on the Police website: police.govt.nz/about-us/history-and-museum/memorial(link is external)

© Scoop Media

