Incident - Ngatai Road, Tauranga - Bay Of Plenty
Friday, 25 September 2020, 5:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of an incident on
Ngatai Road in Tauranga.
Police ask that motorists
avoid the area as there will likely be delays.
More
information will be released when
available.
