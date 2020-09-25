Update: Incident - Ngatai Road, Tauranga - Bay Of Plenty
Friday, 25 September 2020, 6:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm one person has died on Ngatai Road
in Tauranga.
The death is not being treated as
suspicious and will be referred to the Coroner.
Police
ask that motorists continue to avoid the
area.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more