Stratford District Community Halls Get Funding Boost

Today the Government announced that Stratford District Council is receiving a Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) investment of $339,190 towards the renovation and refurbishment of eight community halls.

Stratford District Mayor Neil Volzke says the district’s halls and facilities are hugely important to our community. “This funding boost provides a considerable cost saving to the community in the upkeep of much treasured community assets, and puts local people in work,” he says.

“We want to ensure our community has access to quality facilities for a long time to come, and this funding is enabling that to happen,” says Mayor Volzke. "We’re delighted to have the support of Central Government investing in sustainable local projects that show confidence in the future of the Stratford district.”

The funding will support projects across eight community facilities in the Stratford district including:

· Centennial Restrooms

· War Memorial Centre

· Tututawa Hall

· Douglas Hall

· Kohuratahi Hall

· Hall of Remembrance

· Whangamomona Hall

· Makahu Hall

Work on some of the projects has started this month and will continue until the New Year.

Council’s application was part of the PGFs ‘Grow the Regions’ initiative which invests in regional projects focusing on economic development, feasibility studies and capability building.

The PGF asked for proposals that could show projects important to the community, are able to start construction activity immediately, and will rapidly create jobs and income growth.

