Update - Serious Crash, Kawerau - Bay Of Plenty
Saturday, 26 September 2020, 6:16 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The road has reopened after the earlier crash at the
intersection of Park and Kawerau Roads.
One person was
reportedly seriously injured, and another two moderately
injured.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash
are
ongoing.
