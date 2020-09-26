Serious Crash, Waihi - Waikato
Saturday, 26 September 2020, 6:17 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
25 September
Emergency services
are responding to a serious single-car crash on SH2,
Waihi.
One person reportedly has been seriously
injured.
The road is closed, and diversions are in
place.
Motorists should avoid the area if
possible.
