Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New List Highlights Auckland’s Most Iconic Eats

Saturday, 26 September 2020, 9:33 am
Press Release: Auckland Tourism Events and Economic Development

A new initiative to boost Auckland’s hospitality sector will hit the spotlight this October.

Iconic Auckland Eats, developed by Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED), will feature 100 unique Auckland dishes, as selected by well-known Aucklanders and the public.

From food trucks to fine dining and farmers markets, these iconic eats can be found everywhere across Auckland and on any budget: from the Aucklander Burger from The White Lady to Turbot Sliders at Depot Eatery & Oyster Bar and Nyonya Fish Head Curry at Bunga Raya Restaurant in New Lynn.

Mayor Phil Goff hopes Iconic Auckland Eats will encourage Aucklanders to explore their region and try something new.

“COVID-19 border restrictions mean that overseas travel isn’t an option at present, but as one of the most diverse cities on earth, Auckland is home to a world of flavours and meals,” he says.

“I encourage those who can do so to support their local businesses by getting out and experiencing some of the fantastic food and beverage options available across our region.”

ATEED General Manager Steve Armitage says the region’s food story is ready to be told.

“This has been a particularly tough time for the hospitality sector and it’s vital that we continue to support our local food and beverage businesses because a vibrant and thriving hospitality sector is important for Auckland’s economic recovery.”

Food plays a key role in the local and visitor experience and the Iconic Eats list will highlight unique and well-loved dishes that can only be enjoyed in Auckland.

“Food is central to how we connect with each other and our culture and it is important that we continue to build our region’s reputation as a food and beverage destination,” says Armitage.

“This list helps uncover those hidden gems across our region, at all ends of the budget, and we hope that this encourages Aucklanders and the rest of New Zealand to explore our region.”

The initial 50 dishes will be nominated by well-known Aucklanders, including chefs and food writers, with the Auckland public getting their chance to submit their favourite 50 recommendations during the upcoming Elemental AKL festival, which is due to kick off around the Auckland region on 1 October.

Restaurant Hub has supported the campaign by hosting the specially developed Iconic Auckland Eats website where all 100 Eats can be viewed.

The Iconic Auckland Eats programme is an outcome of the Destination AKL Recovery Plan to support local food and beverage businesses and build Auckland’s reputation as a food and beverage destination.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Rampant Pandering To The Farming Vote

What on earth has happened to the political parties n the centre-right? Once upon a time in the US, the party of Lincoln was a respectable political party before it devolved into the cult of Trump. Here at home, the National Parry used to be able to manage and administer the economic orthodoxy in a reasonably competent fashion. Now it can barely do simple addition and subtraction. Something must have gotten into the water, and not simply out on the farm... More>>

 

Winston Peters Speech: The Gathering Storm Clouds: Ihumatao

Frequently around New Zealand you hear people say that politicians are all the same. It’s a convenient way to dismiss any careful investigation of the truth of that statement. New Zealand First since its inception has been committed to ‘one law ... More>>

ALSO:

National Agriculture Policy: Will Restore Farmer Confidence And Pride

A National Government will reduce regulatory burden and give farmers confidence for the future. Leader of the National Party Judith Collins and Agriculture spokesperson David Bennett announced National’s Agriculture policy in Gisborne today. “Agriculture ... More>>

ALSO:

Shaw: Wealth Tax Not A Bottom Line For Green Party But They Will Push For It

Green Party co-leader James Shaw says one of his senior MPs misspoke under pressure when she said a wealth tax was one of the party's bottom lines. More>>

ALSO:

Government: More Border Exceptions For Critical Roles

The Government has established class exceptions for border entry for a limited number of veterinarians, deep sea fishing crew, as well as agricultural and horticultural machinery operators. “Tight border restrictions remain the backbone of the Government’s ... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On Last Night’s Leaders Debate

Do political debates change voter intentions, and cause voters to switch sides? According to a 2019 Harvard Business School study conducted across 61 elections in nine countries involving 172,000 respondents, the answer would seem to be a resounding ... More>>

ALSO:

Dunne Speaks: The Election Campaign Just Grinds Slowly On And On

With just over three weeks until the General Election, the release of the first major pre-election opinion poll this week confirmed what was already being reported about this year’s campaign. Although the gap between Labour and National has narrowed ... More>>

Electoral Commission: Candidate And Party Lists Released

17 registered political parties and 677 candidates will be contesting the 2020 General Election Nominations have now closed and the Electoral Commission has released the electorate and party list candidates for 2020 online at vote.nz . Advance voting ... More>>

National: Plan To Restore NZ’s Prosperity

National’s Economic and Fiscal Plan carefully balances the need to invest in infrastructure and core public services while also reducing tax pressure on Kiwi families and businesses. National Leader Judith Collins and Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith unveiled National’s ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ First: Party List

New Zealand First has a proven twenty-seven-year history of bringing balance and common sense to our government. Amid the continued setbacks of COVID-19 restrictions, New Zealand First has once again sustained its profile by selecting a strong team ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 