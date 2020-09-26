Arrest Made Following Death Of Poseidyn Hemopo-Pickering

Counties Manukau Police have today made an arrest in relation to the homicide of 10-month-old Poseidyn Hemopo-Pickering.

A 31-year-old man has been charged with assaulting a child and is due to appear in Manukau District Court on Monday 28 September 2020.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Tiernan said the investigation is ongoing and further charges are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to call the investigation team on (09) 261 1321, Police on 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

