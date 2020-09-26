PGF Supports Further Refurbishment Works In Kāpiti

The Kāpiti Coast District Council has been granted $500,000 towards strengthening and refurbishment works on the Paraparaumu District Memorial Hall through the Government’s Provincial Growth Fund.

This follows last week’s grant of $500,000 towards the refurbishment of the Ōtaki Civic Theatre.

“The Paraparaumu Memorial Hall is a well-used and valued facility but is in great need of a spruce up. This new funding ensures it continues to be an attractive, functional venue that enables our community to come together,” says Acting Place and Space Manager, Darryn Grant.

Paraparaumu District Memorial Hall

“Refurbishments works, which will create 40 jobs, include replacing the external and roof cladding, electrical work, double glazing windows in key areas, upgrades to the toilet facilities and additional fire safety measures.”

Work will begin in November and take six months to complete. The Hall will be closed to the public while the refurbishment is undertaken and Council will work closely with those with impacted bookings over the next few weeks to explore other venue options.

The Waikanae Community Scout Group has also been awarded $3540 towards a roof replacement at their Scout Hall in Russell Reserve, Ngaio Road to address leaks, preventing further damage to the building and creating a healthier environment for those using it.

“We are absolutely over the moon to receive this funding which means we can now tackle some pressing issues and create a needed injection of work directly into our community, with opportunities for local workforce development,” says Mr Grant.

“Our reality is that we have an aging property portfolio and budgetary constraints mean we are often in the difficult situation of having to prioritise what happens and what is deferred. Together with the funding for the Ōtaki Civic Theatre, this equates to an investment of $1 million directly benefiting our community through new jobs and refreshed facilities that support social connection – both of which will be key drivers for our district’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

© Scoop Media

