Update: Serious Crash, Ashburton - Canterbury
Sunday, 27 September 2020, 7:11 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
26 September
One person has died
following the earlier crash on William Street, Netherby,
Ashburton.
The road remains closed while the Serious
Crash Unit is examining the scene.
Enquiries will be
ongoing.
