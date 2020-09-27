Unexplained Death, Manurewa

Police are investigating the unexplained death of a woman in Manurewa this morning.

Police were alerted to a woman who had been assaulted at a Smedley Street address at around 3:20am.

Sadly, she died at the scene.

A man was arrested a short time later and is speaking with Police.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.

A scene examination is underway and a scene guard is in place.

