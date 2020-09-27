Unexplained Death, Manurewa
Sunday, 27 September 2020, 7:17 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are investigating the unexplained death of a woman
in Manurewa this morning.
Police were alerted to a
woman who had been assaulted at a Smedley Street address at
around 3:20am.
Sadly, she died at the scene.
A
man was arrested a short time later and is speaking with
Police.
Police are not seeking anyone else in relation
to this incident.
A scene examination is underway and
a scene guard is in
place.
