Update - Serious Crash, SH6 - Tasman
Sunday, 27 September 2020, 8:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following the serious crash on SH6
near Kokorua Road, Whangamoa.
Others are reported to
have sustained injuries.
The road remains closed, and
motorists are advised to continue to avoid the area and
delay travel, if
possible.
