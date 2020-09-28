Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Southland, Otago, West Coast, Wider South Island Weather And Highway Update 11.30 Am

Monday, 28 September 2020, 11:36 am
Press Release: NZTA

With snow falling heavily over parts of the southern and central South Island, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s highway teams ask everyone to stay off the highways and roads unless they are well prepared for the conditions and poor visibility. People need to check their route first. https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

“Conditions are changing very quickly,” says Waka Kotahi’s Maintenance Contract Manager for Southland Justin Reid.

“Please check our traffic maps before you head out and be well prepared for cold conditions and slippery roads with poor visibility. Some routes are currently closed or have just reopened mid-morning, but snow is continuing.”

There are a few cars that have slid off the road around Otago and Southland and roads may be temporarily closed to clear cars or trucks from the sides of roads.

Areas to be aware of Southland and Otago:

Central Otago highways open but caution required

“All Central Otago state highways are currently open as at 11 am Monday with caution advised. Crews are patrolling and clearing as required across the network,” says Waka Kotahi Central Otago Maintenance Contract Manager Mark Stewart.

Canterbury-West Coast – Lewis Pass open again

The Lewis Pass, SH7, linking Canterbury to Nelson and the West Coast has now reopened after closing early this morning due to snow. https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/regions/13

Chains are essential on the Arthur’s Pass route between Canterbury and the West Coast, SH73 and the highway is closed to towing vehicles: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/areawarnings/315147

SH6 between Franz Josef and Fox Glacier towns closed as at 10 am today due to snow and need to remove a truck. Next update midday.https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/315170

Southland updates here: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/regions/14

Otago updates here: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/regions/13

West Coast updates here: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/regions/12

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZTA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Whether This Election Is Already A Foregone Conclusion

Currently, this election looks like being a no contest. The weekend’s Newshub poll has the centre left enjoying a roughly 57-36% lead over the centre right. Labour is on 50.1% and the Greens 6.5%, while National remains in the dreaded 20s at 29.6% and the Act Party is on 6.3%. Conditions continue to look terminal for New Zealand First. Despite being a stubborn brake on government tax policy and winning a few policy gains of its own, NZF is registering only a 1.9% level of support... More>>

 

Economy: Business Leaders’ Confidence Tanks As Top Kiwi CEOs Vent Their Frustrations

The New Zealand Herald’s Mood of the Boardroom 2020 Election Survey has been released with top business leaders saying New Zealand’s Covid-19 recovery is in peril – and they want a decisive role with Government in the country’s future. The annual ... More>>

ALSO:


Poll: Newshub-Reid Research Poll Shows National Rising But Labour Still Governing Alone

With less than three weeks to go, Labour remains in a position where it could govern alone in the latest Newshub-Reid Research poll* on 50.1% - down 10.8 percentage points. National has risen slightly to 29.6% (up 4.5 percentage points), but even with the ... More>>

ALSO:

Winston Peters Speech: The Gathering Storm Clouds: Ihumatao

Frequently around New Zealand you hear people say that politicians are all the same. It’s a convenient way to dismiss any careful investigation of the truth of that statement. New Zealand First since its inception has been committed to ‘one law ... More>>

ALSO:

National Agriculture Policy: Will Restore Farmer Confidence And Pride

A National Government will reduce regulatory burden and give farmers confidence for the future. Leader of the National Party Judith Collins and Agriculture spokesperson David Bennett announced National’s Agriculture policy in Gisborne today. “Agriculture ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Taking Action To Reduce Waste And Plastics

Phase out single use and hard to recycle plastics by 2025 Create a $50m Plastics Innovation Fund to develop alternatives Standardise kerbside recycling The Labour Party is taking the next step in removing plastic rubbish from our oceans and environment ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Last Night’s Leaders Debate

Do political debates change voter intentions, and cause voters to switch sides? According to a 2019 Harvard Business School study conducted across 61 elections in nine countries involving 172,000 respondents, the answer would seem to be a resounding ... More>>

ALSO:

Dunne Speaks: The Election Campaign Just Grinds Slowly On And On

With just over three weeks until the General Election, the release of the first major pre-election opinion poll this week confirmed what was already being reported about this year’s campaign. Although the gap between Labour and National has narrowed ... More>>

Electoral Commission: Candidate And Party Lists Released

17 registered political parties and 677 candidates will be contesting the 2020 General Election Nominations have now closed and the Electoral Commission has released the electorate and party list candidates for 2020 online at vote.nz . Advance voting ... More>>

National: Plan To Restore NZ’s Prosperity

National’s Economic and Fiscal Plan carefully balances the need to invest in infrastructure and core public services while also reducing tax pressure on Kiwi families and businesses. National Leader Judith Collins and Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith unveiled National’s ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 