PONG Odour Reporting System Goes Live

Bad smells can now be logged via a new online odour reporting system. The Prevailing Odour Not Good (PONG) database records the strength of odours and provides an improved reporting process for the Council.

Solid Waste Manager, Alec McNeil, says he hopes the move will offer greater insights into where and why unpleasant smells happen.

“In the past when people notified us of an odour the complaint was passed to the department responsible for that location.”

“While each complaint and follow up action was recorded, we didn’t have a readily accessible cumulative picture of odour reporting across the region.”

“PONG provides a complete database record of all complaints reported by the community.”

People can log odour reports at: https://bit.ly/PongReport

The new system provides a searchable dashboard of offensive smells.

“Persistent, objectionable odours should show a spike of complaints within a particular area,” Mr McNeil said.

“The source of the odour would be identified and action taken to reduce the potential for further impact.”

Mr McNeil said Marlborough was mostly rural and it was normal for smells to be generated by primary industry activities.

