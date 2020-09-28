Have Your Say On Public Transport In Devonport

Auckland Transport (AT) is seeking feedback on two options for the future of the 806 bus service (Stanley Bay – Devonport Ferry Terminal), 807 bus service (Cheltenham – Devonport Ferry Service) and the AT Local service on the Devonport Peninsula.

The first option sees improvements to the current 806 and 807 bus services and the end of the AT Local service.

Option two keeps the two bus services at peak commuting times and a revised AT Local service off-peak, on the weekend and public holidays.

AT Local is a trial on-demand rideshare service using a mix of electric vans and cars operating from the Devonport, Bayswater and Stanley Bay ferry terminals.

Colin Homan, group manager Integrated Network Enablement says the bus-ferry connections in Devonport can be improved.

“If we went with the first option we could bring an additional bus onto the Stanley Bay and Cheltenham routes. This would allow us meet more of the ferries and we could run buses earlier in the morning and later in the evening.

“The second option would mean some pretty significant changes to AT Local. We’d bring fares into line with buses, customers would pay using their AT HOP card and all our usual HOP concessions would apply.”

He says fares would be part of the integrated fare structure which means the AT Local journey and the ferry trip would be treated as the same journey.

“With the local bus services and AT Local as they currently are, there’s a lot of duplication. Both options would eliminate that.”

Public feedback is open from Monday 28 September until Sunday 18 October at www.AT.govt.nz/HaveYourSay.

There will also be four public drop-in sessions at the Devonport Library. Please note, drop-in sessions will only be held if Auckland is at COVID-19 Alert Level 1.

Date Time Wednesday 7 October 2pm – 5pm Saturday 10 October 10am – 2pm Tuesday 13 October 12pm – 4pm Thursday 15 October 2pm – 5pm

