Police Investigating SH 6 Whangamoa Crash Requesting Help From Public

Tasman Police investigating the fatal crash on SH 6 Whangamoa yesterday afternoon are asking for help from the public.

One person died in the crash, with two other people suffering serious to critical injuries.

It was reported to Police around 3:35pm on Sunday.

Anyone who saw the crash or who may have driven past the crash scene prior to emergency services attending are asked to please contact the Nelson Police.

Of particular interest to Police is a male driving a white van who stopped and assisted in removing debris from the road, as well as any motorists who have cameras in their vehicles which may have recorded the scene.

Police are also interested in any sightings or information on a white Kia Optima 4 door saloon, with a black roof and driven by a female, that was travelling from Nelson towards Blenheim on SH 6 around the time of the crash.

If you can help, please get in touch with Nelson Police on 105 and quote file number 200928/4570.

